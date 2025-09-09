Share
Commentary
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks about the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska by suspect Decarlos Brown during a daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Sept. 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks about the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska by suspect Decarlos Brown during a daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Sept. 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Karoline Leavitt Shames Reporters to Their Faces Over Iryna Zarutska Coverage, Highlights Clear Double Standard

 By Joe Saunders  September 9, 2025 at 4:34pm
Share

At the White House news briefing on Tuesday, Karoline Leavitt let the Washington press corps have it.

The White House press secretary is already known for speaking her mind to the faces of the activists who pass for journalists in the establishment media.

But on the subject of the gruesome murder of a Ukrainian war refugee in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August, Leavitt was scathing.

Calling the savage stabbing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska by a 34-year-old career criminal named Decarlos Brown Jr. a “tragedy that has not received nearly enough media attention,” Leavitt blasted the reporters in the room as well as their employers for avoiding the story.

“Here are the facts that many outlets have shamefully and intentionally failed to report,” Leavitt said.



After describing the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, Leavitt summed up the situation neatly:

“This is pure evil on full display,” she said.

But she didn’t stop with the man who held the knife.

Do you trust the mainstream media?

“And perhaps most shamefully of all, the majority of the media, many outlets in this room, decided that her murder was not worth reporting on originally because it does not fit a preferred narrative,” Leavitt said.

Every honest American who heard her words — regardless of personal politics — knew exactly what she meant, and that the double standard of news coverage was in effect.

Zarutska was white. Her alleged killer is black.

Had the victim been black and the killer white, there’s no question that the story — with its real-time surveillance video component — would have been highlighted in every establishment news outlet.

The media would have featured flood-the-zone coverage, including, no doubt, chin-stroking think pieces on how the murder personified the inherent racism of the American public — and how, surely, President Donald Trump is somehow to blame.

Related:
'This Is Not So': Trump Gives Big Elon Update That Proves President's Critics Wrong

Instead, the establishment media met Zarutska’s killing with largely collective silence, only turning attention to it when Trump himself commented on the incident.

And even then, the story was about the politics of the case — framed in a classic “Republicans pounce” format.

New York Times: “A Gruesome Murder in North Carolina Ignites a Firestorm on the Right.”

Axios: “Stabbing video fuels MAGA’s crime message.”

On CNN’s “News Central” on Monday, the loathsome Brian Stelter — CNN’s “chief media analyst” — claimed that “Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk, other Trump aligned figures succeeded in making this senseless death a symbol of big city crime.”

Leavitt was particularly effective comparing the indifference that greeted Zarutska’s killing with the national spotlight on the case of Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who went on trial in Manhattan and faced a prison sentence after restraining a violently disturbed man who was threatening a subway car full of passengers in 2023.

Penny is white. The man he killed — an act that was unintentional, by all the evidence — was black.

“Many of the journalists in this room spilled plenty of ink trying to smear Daniel Penny for defending a subway car from a deranged lunatic in New York City, but none of those same reporters lifted a finger to write stories about an actual murderer,” Leavitt said.

The scene lit up on social media:

The days have long been gone when gatekeepers of mainstream media could effectively decide what news Americans would hear and what they would not.

But the decisions by establishment news media outlets remain rooted in the idea that what is not reported by them does not qualify as news.

In the technological context of the internet, that’s impossible to maintain. In the political context of the second Trump presidency, when mainstream outlets forfeited their credibility during Trump’s first term, it’s a disaster for them to even try.

Leavitt called them out on it. Any American paying attention knows exactly how true it was.

And for all their self-imposed blindness, the so-called journalists in the briefing room had to know it, too.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Karoline Leavitt Shames Reporters to Their Faces Over Iryna Zarutska Coverage, Highlights Clear Double Standard
Supreme Court Grants Trump Admin's Emergency Request, Lifts Biden Judge's Limits on ICE Patrols in LA
New Autopen Fraud Exposed: WH Emails Show Biden Staff Used Special Email Trick to Get Around Safeguards Against Abuse
Professor Accused of Tear-Gassing Feds as They Rescued Suspected Child Slaves Just Got Nailed by Grand Jury
Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Can't Hide His National Guard Hypocrisy, Admits DNC Deployment
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation