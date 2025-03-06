Karoline Leavitt Swats Down 'Fake News' Mainstream Media Report About Trump's Ukraine Decision

The race was on Thursday between media speculation and the truth, with the media taking an early lead until White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt decided enough was enough.

As noted by media outlets that reported its news, Reuters reported that 240,000 Ukrainian refugees might face deportation.

The news outlet claimed President Donald Trump might end their temporary legal status to increase deportations.

Reuters broke the news using the expedient of sources it did not name.

Then came one with a name to blast the tale as another Media Derangement Syndrome fable.

This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about. The truth: no decision has been made at this time. pic.twitter.com/djf0CjTfiD — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 6, 2025

“This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about. The truth: no decision has been made at this time,” Leavitt wrote in a post on X.

Reuters took a step back from saying the deportations were a done deed in an updated report.

Something has to be done about the fake news. They should not be allowed to just flat out lie whenever they feel like it. Start suing the heck out of them until they are completely bankrupt. — Dubbs (@PoconoDubbs) March 6, 2025



“We’re not looking to hurt anybody, we’re certainly not looking to hurt them, and I’m looking at that,” Trump said Thursday in the revised report.

“There were some people that think that’s appropriate, and some people don’t, and I’ll be making the decision pretty soon,” he said.

Please Take a few minutes at the beginning of every press conference to show the world all the press lies

Call them out by Name and then suspend their press pass — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) March 6, 2025

Despite Trump’s comments, Reuters only relented so far, writing about “The planned rollback of protections for Ukrainians” as if its initial story, which Leavitt called out as wrong, had actually been correct.

Although not focusing on Reuters, Trump sounded off on Truth Social about fake news for misrepresenting an incident during his message to a joint session of Congress.

“The Fake ‘Play the Ref”’ News, in order to create a divide between me and our great U.S. Supreme Court, heard me say last night, loudly and openly as I was walking past the Justices on the way to the podium, “thank you,” to Chief Justice John Roberts,” Trump wrote.

“Like most people, I don’t watch Fake News CNN or MSDNC, but I understand they are going ‘crazy’ asking what is it that I was thanking Justice Roberts for? They never called my office to ask, of course, but if they had I would have told these sleazebag “journalists” that I thanked him for SWEARING ME IN ON INAUGURATION DAY, AND DOING A REALLY GOOD JOB IN SO DOING!” Trump wrote.

“The Fake News never quits!” he wrote.

