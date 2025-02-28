Kash Delivers Earthshaking Response After FBI Tries to Trick Bondi With Misleading Epstein Files

For many years, the FBI has targeted ordinary Americans while actively working to protect powerful pedophiles. Recent history supports no other plausible conclusion.

On Thursday, however, new FBI Director Kash Patel signaled an end to the Bureau’s recent reign of corruption and terror.

In a message posted to the social media platform X, Patel responded to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s accusations against (and directives toward) the FBI Field Office in New York by declaring that the Bureau, on his watch, will no longer conceal evidence pertaining to the late child sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Patel did not mention Epstein by name. But the context of his message left no room for doubt.

“The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” Patel began. He then promised “no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned.”

Then, after insisting that any FBI agent who “undermines” this agenda would face consequences, he pledged to “bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be.”

The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 27, 2025

Earlier in the day, Bondi had published a letter alleging insubordination at the FBI Field Office in New York. She indicated that the FBI had lied to her about having produced all materials pertaining to the Epstein investigation. Thus, she directed the FBI to produce those materials by 8:00 a.m. EST Friday.

Readers may view Bondi’s letter below.

The New York FBI field office was allegedly hiding Epstein documents from the Trump administration. People need to go to prison for this. pic.twitter.com/eMTrvHTNlP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2025

Bondi herself had built expectations when she announced on Wednesday evening that she likely would release some Epstein-related materials the following day.

Things turned chaotic and embarrassing, however, when photos of prominent conservative social media influencers standing outside the White House, smiling, and holding binders purportedly full of Epstein files began circulating on X.

When the contents of those binders finally went public hours later, they revealed roughly 200 pages of nothing significant.

Liz Wheeler, who received one of those binders, explained what happened.

“Bondi smelled a rat, because there was nothing juicy in the 200 pages, just flight logs & a Rolodex of phone numbers. No ‘smoking gun.’ Still, Bondi promised to release the documents, so she prepared a binder of them,” Wheeler wrote.

“THEN, last night a whistleblower contacted Bondi & revealed that the SDNY [Southern District of New York] was hiding potentially thousands of Epstein files, defying Bondi’s order to give them all to her,” she added.

This is the story: President Trump & AG Pam Bondi committed to releasing the Epstein files. The FBI was told to deliver the files to Bondi. They did, about 200 pages. Bondi smelled a rat, because there was nothing juicy in the 200 pages, just flight logs & a Rolodex of phone… — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 27, 2025

Meanwhile, independent journalist Laura Loomer, a supporter of President Donald Trump and a prominent figure on X who did not receive a binder, spent most of Thursday blasting Bondi for the fiasco, in particular, the apparent deception and the smiling influencers, which many X users rightly viewed as disrespectful toward Epstein’s victims.

Loomer continued that attack on Friday morning.

“You find joy in gate keeping information about pedophiles and running cover for Pam Bondi’s incompetence. Be sure you put ‘exclusive’ next to that too. Your credibility has been destroyed, @Liz_Wheeler. This is abhorrent,” Loomer wrote in response to Wheeler.

The two things we need to know: You’re a liar. You find joy in gate keeping information about pedophiles and running cover for Pam Bondi’s incompetence. Be sure you put “exclusive” next to that too. Your credibility has been destroyed, @Liz_Wheeler. This is abhorrent. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2025

Elon Musk, head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, had a sensible take on the obstacles facing Bondi and Patel.

“Imagine if you were suddenly appointed AG or head of the FBI. You were just thrown on a ship with a hostile crew. Until you appoint some new crew members and figure out the ropes, you can’t steer the ship effectively. It’s literally impossible,” Musk wrote on X.

Imagine if you were suddenly appointed AG or head of the FBI. You were just thrown on a ship with a hostile crew. Until you appoint some new crew members and figure out the ropes, you can’t steer the ship effectively. It’s literally impossible. https://t.co/cN2fQnZtGR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

Musk’s tweet certainly did not explain or excuse the binder fiasco.

It did, however, accurately characterize the situation facing Trump’s top law-enforcement officials.

The FBI spent years hunting down and prosecuting ordinary Americans in connection with the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, that agency has shown no interest in bringing Epstein’s powerful pedophile clients to justice. In fact, the FBI has played an active role in concealing nearly all Epstein-related materials.

In 2022, United States Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan sentenced former Epstein girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell to 20 years in prison “for her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade,” including “conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor,” per the U.S. Attorney’s Office for SDNY. [graf 1]

To whom exactly did Maxwell and Epstein traffick those girls? The FBI does not seem to want anyone to know.

Now, if Bondi’s whistleblower told the truth, it appears that the FBI engaged in insubordination or even treason. If the Bureau’s behavior in recent years does not constitute betrayal of the sovereign American people, then nothing does.

Let us pray that Patel brings justice to those who have protected criminals.

