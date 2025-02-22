Kash Drops First Huge Bomb on FBI, Looks Like DC Elites Are Packing Bags for Alabama - Report

President Donald Trump’s new FBI Director Kash Patel isn’t wasting any time.

After being confirmed by the Senate on Thursday and sworn in Friday, Patel is reportedly telling agents his plans to decentralize the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s presence.

That means moving many of them from Washington, D.C., to the FBI’s field offices around the country and to its hi-tech center at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

In a post Friday on the the social media platform X, independent journalist Breanna Morello reported she had obtained an email sent out by Patel to agents, explaining his vision.

🚨TAKE A LOOK🚨 FBI Director Kash Patel is looking to “reduce the footprint of the National Capital Region.” I’ve obtained the email Patel just sent employees. READ IT BELOW: “This morning, I spoke with some of the leadership team here at Headquarters and expressed my intent… — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) February 21, 2025

Patel wrote he wanted to, “reduce the footprint of the National Capital Region. This will include reallocating personnel to the field offices and Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.”

“My priority is to support and drive even more impactful investigations. The work that the men and women of the FBI are doing to combat violent crime, terrorism, and other threats has never been more important. Enhancing the field resources and bolstering our operational capabilities are the most effective ways to protect the American people.” he said.

He ended by telling agents a proposal for how to execute this plan is coming soon.

“I have asked the leadership team to develop a proposal to implement this vision. More information will be provided later in the week. I recognize that you may have questions about how these changes will work, but I assure you that you will be notified if these changes have an impact on your position,” he wrote.

Morello’s post is in line with what news outlets like The Associated Press are reporting. The AP stated Friday that up to 1,500 FBI employees will be relocated out of Washington.

Patel said during his sometimes-tense confirmation hearings that his intent was to get the FBI working for the American people again.

This email is perfectly in line with that vision.

How can agents investigate threats to our safety solely from Washington?

The bad guys are out in the field.

Washington is the nerve center of politics and prestige in government. Huntsville, in northern Alabama near the Tennessee state line, as well as locations that host FBI field offices nationwide, are a lot more like the rest of the country.

For careerist agents looking to springboard to a higher position among the nation’s elite, fieldwork is not going to be a welcome change.

Still, other agencies should take a cue from Patel’s decision.

Too much bureaucracy is huddled in the nation’s capital.

If this is to remain a government by the people and for the people, it must serve them by physically being among the people.

