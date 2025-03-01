Kash Patel Finally Reveals Truth About the Honeypot Operation - Integrity Is Back

It was a great conspiracy story, featuring sex, surveillance, duplicity and what MAGA devotees have long decried as the despiciable devious tactics of the James Comey-era FBI.

But on Friday, the tale received a dousing of cold water from FBI director Kash Patel, who said accounts of “honeypot” operations involving the first presidential campaign of President Donald Trump were simply not so.

The Washington Times had reported that a whistleblower alleged that the FBI wanted to infiltrate the Trump campaign by employing two female agents in an off-the-books “honeypot” scheme.

The concept of a honeypot scheme is that the target becomes so bedazzled by the female who is out for information while he is out for romance that he says all kinds of things he should not.

The Washington Times report said a top agent in the New York FBI field office led and participated in the scheme.

But Patel, who came to his new post as a harsh critic of the FBI said this time, there was no misconduct.

“The American people will get an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice,” Patel wrote in a post on X.

The American people will get an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. Just like when I exposed grotesque violations and fraud leading the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Crossfire Hurricane calling out corrupt actors; I will equally… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 1, 2025

Do you trust that Kash Patel is telling the truth and handled the situation properly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (2352 Votes) No: 5% (117 Votes)

“Just like when I exposed grotesque violations and fraud leading the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Crossfire Hurricane calling out corrupt actors; I will equally defend those attacked falsely, especially as your new FBI Director,” he wrote.

“A female agent was falsely referenced in the media this week as part of an alleged whistleblower disclosure- she was NOT a honeypot. I have reviewed the matter, again, and she did the limited job assigned to her,” Patel wrote.

“These actions were also reviewed by Special Counsel John Durham and he found no evidence of any wrongdoing by her,” Patel wrote.

Patel said the agent, whose name has not been released, is one of the good ones.

“This agent has dedicated her life to public service, and I will have her back for it. I will always be the first to push for accountability from within, my track record has established that, but we do no[t] establish guilt by association in this FBI,” he wrote.

Patel then laid out his standards for agents.

“Stay the course and abide by our high standards, and I will always have your back. Deviate in anyway, and you will not be a part of this FBI. She is here to stay,” he wrote, referring to the agent in question.

On Thursday, Patel offered a statement of his reform principles in a post on X.

“The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” he wrote.

“There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them,” he wrote.

The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 27, 2025

“If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be,” he wrote.

“The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.