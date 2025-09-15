Kash Patel Reveals Contents of Note Written by Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect

The suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk put his intentions in writing, FBI Director Kash Patel said Monday.

In an interview with “Fox & Friends,” the man President Donald Trump appointed to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation said FBI agents had gathered forensic evidence against alleged assassin Tyler Robinson.

Fielding a question from co-host Brian Kilmeade, Patel said the FBI doesn’t have an actual note from Robinson but does know it existed before Wednesday’s assassination on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah.

“The written note we believe did exist. And we have evidence to show what was in that note, which is, and I’m going to summarize, basically, saying the suspect wrote a note saying, ‘I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it,'” Patel said.

Patel said the note had been destroyed — he did not say by whom. But said it was known to have been in the home Robinson shared with his “partner,” a man transitioning to live as a woman.

“That note was written before the shooting,” Patel said. “Evidence of its existence, we now have learned, existed before the shooting within the location in the suspect and partner’s home.”

Patel also discussed other evidence the FBI has amassed, including DNA samples from a screwdriver found at the crime scene and a towel that had been wrapped around the abandoned murder weapon.

Samples from both “positively processed for the suspect in custody.”

He also said, “We’ve learned some shocking things” from investigators interviewing Robinson’s family and associates.

Robinson, 22, “subscribed to left-wing ideology,” Patel said, and “even more so in these last couple of years.”

His contacts are going to be the subject of investigators, Patel said.

“He had a text message exchange — he, the suspect, with another individual — in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for,” Patel said.

“Those are factually accurate, investigatory findings,” he said.

Patel also vowed that the further investigation will go where it needs to, without political — or ideological — interference.

“There is no one at the FBI that’s going to politicize this investigation,” he said.

