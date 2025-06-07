Share
News

Kash Patel Reveals Stunning Update: 'My House Just Got Swatted Yesterday'

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 7, 2025 at 7:18am
Share

In the latest report of a “swatting” against a major conservative figure’s home, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday that he had been a victim of the criminal tactic of calling police to famous people’s houses.

Patel announced it during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast first published on streaming service Spotify yesterday.

“As director of the FBI, I have a responsibility: I’m not just going to bring a case because somebody hurt me,” Patel said, before noting that “they did.”

“And they continue to do it. S***, my house just got swatted yesterday,” he told Rogan.

“The head of the FBI gets swatted?” Rogan asked, astonished.

“Yeah. These people play — it’s the ultimate height of hypocrisy,” Patel said.

“They have two sets of rules: One against you, one for them. And what I want to do is lay out that entire body of work for the American people with Congress.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

 

Should the punishment for swatting be harsher?

Swatting — the act of sending armed law enforcement to another person’s residence under false pretenses — has become an unusually popular crime over the past few years, especially against conservatives.

While the FBI didn’t respond to requests for comment by Fox News, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported that, at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, there was a report of a swatting call to Patel’s residence.

“The caller claimed an active crime was being committed at a residence, which happened to be the Las Vegas home of FBI Director Kash Patel,” the station reported.

Related:
Defense Intelligence Agency Employee Arrested, Accused of Feeding National Security Information to Foreign Nation

“Police reached out to the residence and were able to determine that it was a false call before any response was sent to the home.”

In March, Patel announced that he was going to crack down on reports of swatting against prominent conservatives.

In a March 14 post to X, Patel said he was “fully committed to working with local law enforcement” to stop the practice.

“This isn’t about politics — weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers,” Patel said.

“That will not be tolerated. We are fully committed to working with local law enforcement to crack down on these crimes.”

As of Saturday morning, there were no public reports of either suspects or active leads in the case.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Watch: Notorious WNBA Activist Forces Referee to Call Security on Her During Post-Game Tirade
Islamic 'Blasphemy Code' Upheld in UK, Man Convicted of Burning Quran
Harvard Amends Lawsuit, Claims Trump Admin Has 'Vendetta' Against the University
Kash Patel Reveals Stunning Update: 'My House Just Got Swatted Yesterday'
We Already Have 'Common Sense' Gun Laws - And They May Have Stopped Illegal Immigrant's Terror Attack from Becoming a Massacre
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation