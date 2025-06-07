In the latest report of a “swatting” against a major conservative figure’s home, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday that he had been a victim of the criminal tactic of calling police to famous people’s houses.

Patel announced it during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast first published on streaming service Spotify yesterday.

“As director of the FBI, I have a responsibility: I’m not just going to bring a case because somebody hurt me,” Patel said, before noting that “they did.”

“And they continue to do it. S***, my house just got swatted yesterday,” he told Rogan.

“The head of the FBI gets swatted?” Rogan asked, astonished.

“Yeah. These people play — it’s the ultimate height of hypocrisy,” Patel said.

“They have two sets of rules: One against you, one for them. And what I want to do is lay out that entire body of work for the American people with Congress.”

What on earth?! FBI Director Kash Patel tells Joe Rogan that his house just got swatted: PATEL: “My house just got swatted yesterday.” JOE ROGAN: “The head of the FBI gets swatted?” PATEL: “Yeah. It’s the ultimate height of hypocrisy. They have 2 sets of rules. One against… pic.twitter.com/KHWnyfvlmv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 6, 2025

Swatting — the act of sending armed law enforcement to another person’s residence under false pretenses — has become an unusually popular crime over the past few years, especially against conservatives.

While the FBI didn’t respond to requests for comment by Fox News, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported that, at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, there was a report of a swatting call to Patel’s residence.

“The caller claimed an active crime was being committed at a residence, which happened to be the Las Vegas home of FBI Director Kash Patel,” the station reported.

“Police reached out to the residence and were able to determine that it was a false call before any response was sent to the home.”

In March, Patel announced that he was going to crack down on reports of swatting against prominent conservatives.

In a March 14 post to X, Patel said he was “fully committed to working with local law enforcement” to stop the practice.

“This isn’t about politics — weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers,” Patel said.

I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable. This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 14, 2025

“That will not be tolerated. We are fully committed to working with local law enforcement to crack down on these crimes.”

As of Saturday morning, there were no public reports of either suspects or active leads in the case.

