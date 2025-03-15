Kash Patel Sounds the Alarm as SWAT Teams Keep Appearing at Innocent Conservatives' Homes

A series of “swatting” incidents against prominent conservatives has FBI Director Kash Patel sounding the alarm — and promising action.

In a Friday statement on X, Patel said that the FBI’s team was “fully committed to working with local law enforcement” on solving the crimes and punishing those responsible.

The signal that the bureau was entering the fray was welcomed by conservatives on social media, including some that had been targets of the incidents.

“Swatting” is a criminal harassment practice which involves fake reports of emergencies or ongoing criminal activities at someone’s residence to provoke a response from local emergency response teams.

According to The National Desk, several prominent conservatives have reported being the targets of swatting in recent weeks.

“Social media influencer Gunther Eagleman, radio host Joe Pagliarulo, and Infowars’ Chase Geiser each claimed to be among a slew of figures who were victims of false swatting calls this week,” the National Desk reported.

“Also reporting swatting incidents were commentators Shawn Farash, Nick Sortor and parody account Catturd.”

According to Fox News, Sortor said that the swatter in his case called his father, who claimed he was killing the “entire family, requiring them to intervene with deadly force.”

“This is nothing short of attempted murder. They wanted the police to kill my father,” he said.

Given the recent rise in the calls, Patel said that the FBI was going to be getting involved.

“I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures,” Patel wrote on X.

“The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

“This isn’t about politics — weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers,” Patel added.

“That will not be tolerated. We are fully committed to working with local law enforcement to crack down on these crimes.”

The move was applauded by many, including the aforementioned Catturd™.

This shouldn’t be a political issue, naturally; sending first responders to someone’s place of residence under the false pretext of some emergency or crime in progress is at best a massive waste of resources, and at its worst puts lives at risk.

However, keep in mind that this is a problem that’s been fomenting since 2016, when — in the face of Trump’s first victory — the left decided that victory by any means necessary was the order of the day.

They didn’t win at the ballot box — so, apparently, some of the most unbalanced anti-Trumpers are willing to risk someone else’s life and limb merely because of their opinions. One can only hope that the FBI gets to the bottom of this, and fast — and that those responsible receive stiff penalties for this unlawful foolishness.

