Kash Patel Stuns Klobuchar When He Puts Her on a Timer: 'You've Got Two Minutes'

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, hilariously shut down Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota during his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday with a biting quip that ignited a social media frenzy.

During a testy exchange, Patel rebuked Klobuchar for mischaracterizing remarks he had made on a March 2024 podcast about whether Capitol Police officers had lied under oath about the Jan. 6, 2021, protest on Capitol Hill.

“That is a general statement and a mischaracterization of what I said,” he replied. “I encourage you to read the rest of the interview. This is why snippets of information are often misleading and detrimental to this committee’s advice and consent process.”

Klobuchar replied, “If you consent, I would love to have five hours of questions. And then I could read the whole transcript.”

“You’ve got two minutes,” he shot back.

Klobuchar was so flustered by Patel’s savage comeback that all she could muster in response was a meek, “Wow.”

Patel’s no-nonsense retort went viral on social media, as conservatives expressed glee at his decisive smackdown.

Even for those of us who are not Kash Patel fans, it was deeply satisfying to watch the FBI nominee refuse to play along with the Democrats’ contrived political theater.

Democrats pull these stunts at every confirmation hearing, especially when a Trump nominee is involved. Then, the snark, vitriol, and gross mischaracterizations of the nominees’ past statements are amplified.

Patel’s quip to Klobuchar, reminding her that she only had two minutes of questioning remaining — and not endless hours of petty jabs — spotlights what’s wrong with these confirmation hearings.

They’ve devolved into performative public spectacles during which opposing members of Congress try to score points by smearing and humiliating the candidate. These hearings are often a huge waste of time and tax dollars.

The United States is buckling under the weight of crushing inflation, the cancerous fallout of daily border invasions, and terrifying crime waves.

There are so many urgent crises that need to be addressed, and not enough hours in the day to fix them all.

Patel is correct: Klobuchar — and the rest of her left-wing coven — should limit their sham emotional hijacking to the time they’re each allotted, and then focus on addressing the numerous problems their constituents sent them to Washington to fix.

