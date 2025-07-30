Kash Patel Uncovers 'Burn Bags' Full of Trump Documents in Secret Room at FBI: Report

A new report claims that FBI Director Kash Patel found bags filled with documents related to the discredited investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia that were en route to destruction.

The report from Fox News said “burn bags” in a previously unknown sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, at FBI headquarters.

The significance, the report indicated, is that the bags are used when documents designated as classified or with higher secrecy classifications are going to be destroyed.

Thousands of documents were found in what the report said were multiple bags. Fox based its report on sources it did not name.

A classified annex to a report into Russiagate written by former special counsel John Durham was among those documents, the report said. The annex included the intelligence reviewed by Durham.

The report offered one tidbit about the content of the annex: “that the U.S. intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the alleged Trump-Russia collusion narrative.”

The report indicated that the FBI’s role was being described even before the so-called Crossfire Hurricane investigation began.

“Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia,” Fox News quoted its source as saying.

“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane. It’s really hard to see how Brennan, Clapper and Comey are going to be able to explain this away,” the source said, referring to former CIA chief John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey.

In June, Patel talked to podcast host Joe Rogan about finding a room full of documents and computer equipment “that no one had ever seen or heard of.”

“Just think about this,” Patel said then. “Me, as director of the FBI, the former ‘Russiagate guy,’ when I first got to the bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of. Locked the key and hid access and just said, ‘No one’s ever gonna find this place.'”

Patel and his staff have been working through the documents, some of which are related to sensitive investigations, including the FBI’s original Trump-Russia probe, known inside the bureau as Crossfire Hurricane.

Documents found will be assessed by Trump administration officials before they are turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa or the chair of any other committee that might be requesting documents Patel finds. The legislators would then share the documents with the American people.

The efforts to smear Trump with false claims have been put in the spotlight in recent weeks.

On July 18, Director of National Intelligance Tulsi Gabbard released “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” according to a news release on Gabbard’s website. Gabbard released multiple documents poking holes in the claims made against Trump.

