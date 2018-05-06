Kashuv Steps Up to the Mic, Hits Audience with Powerful Pro-2nd Amendment Statement

It took teenager Kyle Kashuv 12 words on Saturday to define the challenge facing gun rights supporters and offer a ringing call to action.

“No matter what they say, they will not take our guns away!” Kashuv declared at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Dallas.

Kashuv has drawn attention for his pro-Second Amendment views, which have been in stark contrast to the anti-gun voices of other students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, site of the February school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Although Kashuv has been one of the highest-profile teens supporting gun rights, this past week saw students across America walk out of classes in support of gun rights, mirroring anti-gun protests that took place last month.

“There are other solutions than restricting gun rights,” said Montpelier, Vermont, junior Dylan Lawrence, according to WCAX-TV.

About 100 students participated in the walkout at his school.

“Kids shouldn’t be dying, but people shouldn’t be trying to get rid of our constitutional rights either,” said Harley DeWald-Emick, a senior.

The walkout was embraced by other blue-state teens.

Pro-gun students walk out of school to "Stand for the Second" https://t.co/SyIAed7rL1 pic.twitter.com/sUMe9gHuOF — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2018

“I do think there are way too many gun control laws, especially in New York where I am,” said Lane Cooper, 16, a junior in New York State’s Schoharie Central School District in New York.

During the Schoharie walkout, 22 students said the Pledge of Allegiance, held pro-Second Amendment posters and talked about the power of protection afforded by the Second Amendment, CNN reported.

Students on America’s other coast also walked out.

PRO-GUN WALKOUT: Close to 100 students at Cal High in San Ramon walked out of class today to show support for The Second Amendment. It’s part of a nationwide action called “Stand For The Second” to push back against calls for tougher gun laws following the #FloridaShooting @KTVU pic.twitter.com/c4Rb1Amwur — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) May 2, 2018

“I believe that we have to show that kids of our generation aren’t all represented by those who have been in the media in the past for this issue,” said Dennis Fiorentinos, a student at California High School in San Ramon, California.

“I wanted to show that there are teenagers and kids out there that support the Second Amendment by saying that banning guns is not the answer,” he said.

