Kasich Praises Biden's Wisdom, Decency, But Never Forget What He Said About Biden in 2012

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published August 17, 2020 at 8:09pm
Prominent anti-Trump Republican and former Gov. John Kasich of Ohio found himself called out Monday for making a very public about-face regarding his opinions on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The harsh blast from the past, coming at the hands of the Trump campaign, was delivered on social media as Kasich endorsed Biden’s 2020 Democratic bid for the presidency in a virtual address at the Democratic National Convention.

“Here’s John Kasich calling Joe Biden a liar in 2012,” the campaign tweeted as Kasich’s pre-recorded speech was still airing.

Attached to the tweet was a video of Kasich at the 2012 Republican National Convention, suggesting in his endorsement of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the party’s eventually failed nominee to unseat an incumbent President Barack Obama, that Biden was a compulsive liar.

“Joe Biden told me that he was a good golfer, and I’ve played golf with Joe Biden,” Kasich said.

“I can tell you that’s not true, as well as all of the other things that he says.”

In an address Kasich himself was quick to describe as unorthodox Monday night, the longtime Republican legislator and elected executive had heaped praises on Biden, suggesting disagreements on policy were unimportant in relation to the need for kindness in the Oval Office.

“Yes, there are areas where Joe and I absolutely disagree,” Kasich said Monday night. “But that’s OK, because that’s America, because whatever our differences, we respect one another as human beings, each of us searching for justice and for purpose.”

“We can all see what’s going on in our country today and all the questions that are facing us, and no one person or party has all the answers. But what we do know is that we can do better than what we’ve been seeing today, for sure,” the former governor added.

“And I know that Joe Biden, with his experience and his wisdom and his decency, can bring us together to help us find that better way.”

Kasich was one of numerous Republicans who, having failed to take down then-candidate Donald Trump in pursuit of the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, has joined Democrats in opposition to the ongoing Trump presidency.

Many such Republicans are expected to join with Kasich in the coming weeks to endorse Biden going into the 2020 presidential elections in November.

Prominent conservative commentators, operatives and influences have not been kind to those Republicans, attacking their willingness to support the deeply progressive 2020 Democratic Party platform in order to see Trump defeated.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an associate staff reporter with The Western Journal, having joined the outlet as a regular contributor of opinion in 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia is an associate staff reporter with The Western Journal, having joined the outlet as a regular contributor of opinion in 2018. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice and political science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he served as editor-in-chief of the student newspaper and worked briefly as a political operative with the Massachusetts Republican Party. His work has also appeared in The Daily Caller.







