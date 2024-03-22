Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis: 'A Huge Shock'

After weeks of feverish speculation that there was a serious health problem stalking her, Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she has cancer.

The princess made the announcement in a video posted to X.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she said.

She then revealed that the surgery she underwent in January was anything but routine.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

The 42-year-old princess did not reveal what type of cancer she is battling. King Charles has revealed that he is also battling cancer.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said.

Kate noted that she needed time both as a working member of the royal family and as a mother to deal with the diagnosis and begin her treatment. Her absence had sparked speculation about her health that mounted after a photo was released that was later denounced for manipulations that the process claimed were hers.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she said.

Kate Middleton should never have had to give this statement.

They may be Royal but everyone has the right to privacy when it comes to health and children.

Disgusting media vultures forcing this😡😡#KateMiddleton #PrincessCatherine #Cancer pic.twitter.com/wIXcI2hI8A — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) March 22, 2024

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she said.

After weeks of ever-escalating speculation and media focus on her health, the princess asked for the waters to be stilled.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she said.

Her video closed with a message for others battling cancer.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she said.

The Princess of Wales has CANCER, I hope those who demanded her life be laid out to bare are proud of themselves now. Give yourselves a round of applause 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xjy2nxMXWL — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) March 22, 2024

A statement from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted that, “In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media,” according to Sky News.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready,” he said.

The Daily Mail suggested that the announcement was timed to the end of school for her children so that she and they could find some privacy amid the shockwaves of the announcement.

