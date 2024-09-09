Kate Middleton Releases Moving Update Video as Her Cancer Battle Enters 'New Phase'

Catherine, Princess of Wales, says her chemotherapy treatments are over for the cancer with which she was diagnosed in January and which she publicly announced having in March.

The announcement was made in a post on X, in which Kate shared a video of multiple family moments, as she narrated.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and roads unknown,” she said in the video.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she said.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

The princess said her cancer journey has changed her.

“This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple, yet important things, in life, which so many of us often take for granted,” she said. “Of simply loving and being loved.”

The BBC reported that Kensington Palace has said it is not possible to officially declare Kate as free of cancer, although she says so in the video.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said in the video.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she said.

Kate has made limited public appearances during her chemotherapy, including an appearance at Trooping the Color in June and at Wimbledon in July, according to the BBC.

The princess is likely to take place in a Remembrance Sunday event in November, wherein which Britain honors its dead servicemembers, and a carol service in December, according to the Guardian.

“Despite all that’s gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life,” she said.

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” Kate continued.

As with her announcement of cancer, she mentioned others who suffer from the disease.

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright,” the royal said.

According to the Guardian, the video was shot at a beach in Norfolk.

