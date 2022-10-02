Kate's Body Language 'Screams' Near Meghan, 'Terrified' Around the Duchess of Sussex: Expert

The interactions between Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed the princess’s distrust for her sister-in-law, according to one royal watcher.

Royal commentator Neil Sean gave his summary of the royal family’s dysfunction on his YouTube channel, answering the question, “What was going on behind the scenes?”

In assessing the events surrounding the funeral ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth II, he said it was clear to him that Kate made a conscious effort to keep her distance from Meghan, particularly during an event at Windsor Castle where Prince William and Prince Harry appeared with their wives.

“When you think about it yourself and you look at the pictures, you do have to say that the body language really screams ‘keep away from me,’” he said.







“According to a very good source — and as ever, we have to say ‘allegedly’ — Catherine, our brand new Princess of Wales, was petrified,” he continued.

Kate was “not petrified in the physical sense, of course, but terrified in fact to say anything to her former close duchess pal, Meghan.”

“And this is because she simply has no trust,” Sean said, noting that Meghan has shown she has extensive media connections that give her the power to shape the narrative of the royal family’s inner workings.

Sean said, “So you can understand Catherine’s reticence to get involved.”

“She was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her. Simply because she felt that whatever was said, discussed — even an informal chat — could have been leaked out,” he said.

“I’m not suggesting, and neither was Catherine, I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know,” he said.

The body language of both Kate and Meghan was analyzed by body language expert Katia Loisel, who shared her summation with 7News Australia.

Body language expert talks Kate Middleton’s ‘icy’ stare at Meghan Markle https://t.co/WrFPRaFQb8 — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) September 15, 2022

Kate appeared to be “reluctant to interact” with Meghan, Loisel said.

“On numerous occasions, Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated. Rather, Kate appeared to look through her, suggesting underlying tension between the pair,” she said.

After receiving what Loisel called an “icy stare” from Kate, “Meghan appeared clearly taken aback and uncertain, stepping sideways, orientating her body away from Kate, shifting her weight from foot, her head slightly stooped,” Loisel said.

Meghan’s gestures were “uncertain and hesitant with the use of manipulators or self-adaptors further suggesting discomfort and uncertainty,” she said.

Although Kate and Meghan were often at the same events, a report in the Daily Mirror said that, according to royal sources, the two “were ‘not known'” to have spoken to each other during the time of the queen’s funeral ceremonies.

