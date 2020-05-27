Some headlines about Kathy Griffin’s tweet on Tuesday about President Donald Trump don’t quite cover the magnitude of her remarks.

The Daily News: “Kathy Griffin suggests Trump use a ‘syringe with nothing but air’ for diabetes, doesn’t back down from outcry.”

Variety: “Kathy Griffin Gets Backlash for Tweet About Giving Trump Syringe Filled With Air.”

Newsweek: “Kathy Griffin Criticized for Saying Trump Should Take Syringe ‘With Nothing but Air Inside.'”

The words “violent” and “assault” are scarce among headlines.

Griffin’s comments were disgusting and vile, and she advocated for an assault of a sitting president of the United States.

It all started Tuesday when Griffin responded to a tweet from CNN’s Jim Acosta.

“Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?'” the White House correspondent tweeted.

Trump at diabetes event at WH: “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 26, 2020

Griffin commented with “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” and then she followed with her trademark vulgar language: “F— TRUMP.”

Her tweet was removed by Twitter on Wednesday, Breitbart reported.

Twitter’s terms of service stipulate that “you may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence.” The company said it defines violent threats as “statements of an intent to kill or inflict serious physical harm on a specific person or group of people.”

What Griffin suggested clearly could kill someone.

According to Healthline, “[w]hen an air bubble enters a vein, it’s called a venous air embolism. When an air bubble enters an artery, it’s called an arterial air embolism. These air bubbles can travel to your brain, heart, or lungs and cause a heart attack, stroke, or respiratory failure.”

After the Washington Examiner tweeted Wednesday evening claiming Griffin advocated “for someone to stab [President Trump] with a syringe full of air,” she confirmed the report with more of her signature vulgar language.

Once again, Griffin has demonstrated her hatred for our commander in chief and feels she can get away with threatening his life.

In 2017, she posted a picture of herself holding a fake severed head of Trump. That post on Twitter was deleted, but the damage to her career has lingered.

Perhaps she is trying to make herself relevant again, but this is not the way to revive her career.

She is facing well-deserved repercussions on social media.

.@KathyGriffin advocates for someone to stab @realDonaldTrump with syringe full of air. Air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.https://t.co/KudXSOyFds — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020

Everyone needs to report @kathygriffin for threatening messages — Brenda Ivey (@Bgivey) May 27, 2020

.@RealJamesWoods has had his Twitter account suspended for posting innocuous satire yet sodomitic anal pus, Kathy Griffin, remains immune from suspension despite advocating murder against the President of the United States repeatedly — 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@LATiffani1) May 27, 2020

Her response to Acosta was unacceptable, and her cavalier attitude is taunting the Secret Service to do something about it. They should at least take Griffin in for questioning after making what many consider to be a veiled threat against the president.

She has demonstrated that she has zero class.

An example has to be set to stop leftists like Griffin from getting away with their sick and juvenile remarks. The time has come to send a stern message. Calling for harm to come to anyone, let alone the leader of the free world, is never funny.

CORRECTION, May 28, 2020: When originally published, the body of this article did not support the headline’s claim that Griffin advocated for someone to assault the president. We have updated this article with an additional tweet from Kathy Griffin in which she confirmed that she advocated “for someone to stab [President Trump] with a syringe full of air.”

