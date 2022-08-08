Comedienne Kathy Griffin nearly lost her entire career over her virulent anti-Trumpism in 2017, but even as she decried the cancel culture then, today this hypocritical leftist is trying to unleash the haters on someone else.

The vulgar, D-list comedienne torpedoed her career when she published a “comedy” photo shoot in which she was seen holding up President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head.

What followed was an epic career meltdown. The already fading comic was beset with cancellations of her appearances — including being fired from CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve show — and she lost most of her endorsements, as well.

In the beginning, Griffin apologized. But when she saw that the cancel culture wasn’t letting up, she then issued a retraction of her apology.

After a year or so, Griffin started to regain her footing and found bookings to be a bit easier. But even today she said she has a harder time finding work than she did before the photo that advocated for the brutal assassination of a sitting U.S. president.

All the while, Griffin decried the attacks on her right to free speech and blasted those attacking her as un-American. She has variously labeled her detractors as misogynists, or haters of someone who is “self-made,” and Nazis.

Griffin, of course, has been a virulent hater of Trump. Even after getting walloped for the severed head photo, she continued calling for Trump’s murder. In 2020, for instance, she urged someone to attack Trump with a “syringe with nothing but air” in it.

But it appears that Griffin now thinks Trump is old news, at least as far as “dangers to the county” are concerned. Now, Griffin is targeting popular podcaster Joe Rogan, according to Newsweek. Today, she is the one hoping to unleash the cancel culture on an entertainer.

In an interview with New York editor Kara Swisher on her “Pivot” podcast, Griffin attacked Rogan, a fellow entertainer with whom she once had a passing friendship.

On the podcast, Griffin noted that she would have a conversation with Rogan if she ran into him, though she hasn’t seen him in person for “probably 15 years.”

She said she first met him on the set of the 90s sitcom “NewsRadio.” But these days she avoids “guys like Joe” because his political opinions are often at odds with hers.

Griffin went on to blast Rogan, his show and his fans as “misogynists.”

“His fan base is very frightening because the misogyny runs so deep,” the controversial comic said. “When I make fun of his show, the Elon Musk army comes after me, the Rogan army comes after me…They’re very into swarming. I’ve known guys like Joe my whole career, and guys like that are best to stay away from. There are other people that can get in the arena with him.”

Rogan has been a critic of Griffin, too. Not long after her severed head stunt, Rogan wondered why Twitter never banned her with all the hate she spews on a daily basis even as they delete and block conservatives all day long.

The podcast king went on to say that people like Griffin, who have huge audiences, can lead the “easily influenced” toward violence with their constant venom against certain groups of people.

“You’re not responsible for that, are you? Probably not,” Rogan said of possible violence inspired by haters such as Griffin. “But you’ve got to kind of feel like you played a part in the way people look at things, especially people that are very easily influenced.”

During the same podcast, Griffin blasted Elon Musk as a “fascist.”

Leaping from Rogan to Musk, Griffin said she is “blown away that [Musk] doesn’t consider himself a fascist, when he says blindly fascistic things.”

Griffin’s narrowcasting to the small segment of America who hates Rogan and Musk may make her the favorite of extremists, but she continues to alienate herself from most people.

It seems clear that Kathy Griffin has never learned her lesson.

