Kathy Griffin Left Unable to Speak After Vocal Cord Surgery

A recent surgery has left controversial, outspoken comedian Kathy Griffin unable to speak.

In a photo shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the 63-year-old revealed she had undergone surgery on her vocal cords.

“Vocal cord surgery went well,” Griffin wrote. “As you can see some scarring and swelling. It will be worth it if I get some of my voice back.”

In a previous post, Griffin revealed she had opted for the surgery to alleviate complications suffered during lung cancer surgery.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the comedian revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in August of 2021, but later that year she said she was cancer-free.

The prior surgery for her cancer, which removed half of Griffin’s left lung, had left her left vocal cord “permanently paralyzed,” she said.

This more recent surgery involved putting an implant in the old, damaged vocal cord.

The comedian said she will not be able to talk for two weeks following the surgery.

“So, anyway, I’m never nervous before surgery and I’ve had quite a few. But I am a little nervous about this one ’cause it’s my voice and I’ve already gone through it once with the voice problem,” Griffin said on Instagram.

“Anyway, wish me luck, and I can’t talk at all for two weeks, which is going to drive me crazy. So I’ll be watching a lot of TikTok, and I won’t be making any.”

Griffin, a progressive celebrity, has made headlines time and time again for her political stunts.

In 2017, she was forced to apologize for sharing a photo of herself holding up a fake, decapitated head that looked like President Donald Trump’s.







In late 2023, Griffin and other celebrities hosted a “salon” for controversial transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Also in attendance were the musician Sia, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, actress Margaret Cho and controversial left-wing journalist Taylor Lorenz.

