Kathy Griffin Left Unable to Speak After Vocal Cord Surgery

“So, anyway, I’m never nervous before surgery and I’ve had quite a few. But I am a little nervous about this one ’cause it’s my voice and I’ve already gone through it once with the voice problem,” Griffin said on Instagram.
“Anyway, wish me luck, and I can’t talk at all for two weeks, which is going to drive me crazy. So I’ll be watching a lot of TikTok, and I won’t be making any.”
Griffin, a progressive celebrity, has made headlines time and time again for her political stunts.
In 2017, she was forced to apologize for sharing a photo of herself holding up a fake, decapitated head that looked like President Donald Trump’s.
In late 2023, Griffin and other celebrities hosted a “salon” for controversial transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.
Are you a fan of Kathy Griffin?
Yes: 1% (10 Votes)
No: 99% (1257 Votes)
Also in attendance were the musician Sia, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, actress Margaret Cho and controversial left-wing journalist Taylor Lorenz.
