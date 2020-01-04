SECTIONS
Kathy Griffin Tries To Steal Back New Year's Eve Thunder on Twitter, 2 Million 'Fans' Could Care Less

Kathy Griffin speaks onstage during the 29th Annual PEN America LitFestGala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 1, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California.Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for PEN AmericaKathy Griffin speaks onstage during the 29th Annual PEN America LitFestGala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 1, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for PEN America)

By Jared Harris
Published January 4, 2020 at 12:58am
“Comedian” Kathy Griffin was once on top of the New Year’s Eve world.

The now-disgraced star used to host “New Year’s Eve Live” on CNN with Anderson Cooper, and the two rang in the new year at Times Square for years.

But that tradition came to an end after Griffin posed with the fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump in 2017. Shortly after the stunt, she lost several sources of revenue, including the New Year’s Eve gig.

Not content to let fortune deprive her of the stardom she seemingly wants so desperately, she attempted to make waves of her own during the most recent New Year’s celebrations.

While most Americans were preparing to ring in 2020, Griffin was busy planning a surprise wedding with boyfriend, Randy Bick.

She took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that they’d be tying the knot shortly after midnight the following morning:

While Griffin has 2.2 million followers on the platform, this tweet didn’t take off like she may have hoped it would.

Was this an attempt by Griffin to win back her old fame?

The video she posted has only been “liked” by a small fraction of her fans (less than 23,000 as of Saturday), despite being watched more than 700,000 times.

Griffin seemingly spent what should have been the happiest day of her life on the social media platform — a site which she often uses to insult Trump — tweeting and responding to fans who apparently still do care.

If this was partially intended to be a publicity stunt, it wouldn’t be surprising.

Griffin has previously attempted to resurrect her stardom seemingly without care for who she damages in the process.

The comedian waded into the Covington Catholic incident as the nation’s leftists piled on the innocent schoolkids who at the time were alleged to have bullied a Native American man.

Griffin attempted to expose the young men and spread their personal information. Ultimately, the Covington Catholic kids were proven to have done nothing wrong.

Of course, Griffin didn’t seem to care much for that, but was seemingly only intent on getting more Twitter clout.

If her newest stunt proves one thing, it’s that the nation is done with Kathy Griffin. Unfortunately for her, she only has herself to blame.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
