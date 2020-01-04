Kathy Griffin Tries To Steal Back New Year's Eve Thunder on Twitter, 2 Million 'Fans' Could Care Less

“Comedian” Kathy Griffin was once on top of the New Year’s Eve world.

The now-disgraced star used to host “New Year’s Eve Live” on CNN with Anderson Cooper, and the two rang in the new year at Times Square for years.

But that tradition came to an end after Griffin posed with the fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump in 2017. Shortly after the stunt, she lost several sources of revenue, including the New Year’s Eve gig.

Not content to let fortune deprive her of the stardom she seemingly wants so desperately, she attempted to make waves of her own during the most recent New Year’s celebrations.

While most Americans were preparing to ring in 2020, Griffin was busy planning a surprise wedding with boyfriend, Randy Bick.

TRENDING: Ahead of Confiscation, Northam Prepares To Start Jailing Gun Owners

She took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that they’d be tying the knot shortly after midnight the following morning:

While Griffin has 2.2 million followers on the platform, this tweet didn’t take off like she may have hoped it would.

Was this an attempt by Griffin to win back her old fame? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (1110 Votes) 2% (18 Votes)

The video she posted has only been “liked” by a small fraction of her fans (less than 23,000 as of Saturday), despite being watched more than 700,000 times.

Griffin seemingly spent what should have been the happiest day of her life on the social media platform — a site which she often uses to insult Trump — tweeting and responding to fans who apparently still do care.

If this was partially intended to be a publicity stunt, it wouldn’t be surprising.

Griffin has previously attempted to resurrect her stardom seemingly without care for who she damages in the process.

The comedian waded into the Covington Catholic incident as the nation’s leftists piled on the innocent schoolkids who at the time were alleged to have bullied a Native American man.

RELATED: Soleimani Was Actively Planning Attack on Americans & Libs Are Angry He's Dead

Griffin attempted to expose the young men and spread their personal information. Ultimately, the Covington Catholic kids were proven to have done nothing wrong.

Of course, Griffin didn’t seem to care much for that, but was seemingly only intent on getting more Twitter clout.

If her newest stunt proves one thing, it’s that the nation is done with Kathy Griffin. Unfortunately for her, she only has herself to blame.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.