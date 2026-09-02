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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul departs the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam in the Bronx borough of New York City on July 31, 2025.
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul departs the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam in the Bronx borough of New York City on July 31, 2025. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Kathy Hochul Wears Hijab 2 Weeks Before 9/11, Claims It 'Used to Be Standard in This Country'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 2, 2026 at 2:34pm
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul put on an Islamic head scarf for Friday prayers in Queens.

Then she told the country this used to be an ordinary American practice.

She visited the Islamic Cultural Center of New York, spoke at Jummah, and toured the school, the New York Post reported.

When a White House account posted the picture, Hochul fired back on X.

“I was a guest in a Muslim house of worship and showed respect for the people who welcomed me,” she wrote.

“That used to be standard in this country before you came along.”

Would you ever wear a hijab?

She accused her critics of Islamophobia.

But it did not used to be standard.

Hochul is New York’s first female governor. She should know how new that job is for women.

Female governors were anomalies until the last few decades.

Beyond women even serving in elected office, there was no longstanding custom of Christian women covering their hair for Islamic prayers on Fridays.

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The Muslim share of the United States was tiny for most of American history.

Most officeholders would not have planned a mosque photo until the late 20th century.

The population grew because Democrats, and a share of globalist Republicans, treated mass immigration from the Islamic world as a moral good, importing an entirely new voter bloc for them to court.

Sept. 11 is next week.

Nearly 3,000 people were murdered in Hochul’s city by men acting in the name of the faith whose attire she just wore for the cameras.

Courtesy toward a neighbor is not the issue.

A governor can shake a hand, tour a school, and leave the religious costume in the closet.

Christians who still believe their own creed do not walk into another religion’s sanctuary and put on its uniform to prove they are nice.

They do not treat every altar as equal.

They do not confuse hospitality with a costume change.

A hijab is not a generic scarf. It is religious clothing with a teaching behind it — cover the woman, mark the space, signal submission.

Hochul does not live under that rule. She put it on as a prop.

Feminists used to see the contradiction.

Most of the New York Democratic Party will call the objection bigotry and move on.

“Used to be standard” is the usual trick — invent a vanished America in which the newest ritual was always just good manners.

That America did not exist.

What used to be standard was simpler.

Public officials represented a Christian people.

They could be decent without play acting someone else’s piety.

They remembered who hit the towers.

Hochul remembered the photo.

She forgot the date.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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