Kathy Lee Gifford: Holy Spirit Anointed Me To Share Gospel on Megyn Kelly’s Show

“Today” host Kathy Lee Gifford recently recounted how she felt the Holy Spirit’s anointing come on her in what became a viral moment sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ on Megyn Kelly’s NBC program.

CBN News asked Gifford about what happened on the show on February 21, following the death of evangelist Billy Graham.

“I just felt the anointing of the Holy Spirit that day on Megyn Kelly’s TV show,” she replied.

“I’d been sharing the Lord with her on a weekly basis at lunch,” Gifford added, and those conversations set the stage for what transpired.

Kelly noted on the program that she and Gifford “had been having an ongoing conversation about faith and a connection with God.”

“Who [else] is there today that has (Billy Graham’s) kind of message? That uplifting, joyful, faithful, help me get reconnected, don’t shame me, don’t guilt me, someone who’s nonpartisan, someone who’s full of love, someone who’s not covered in scandal, not trying to rip anybody off,” Kelly wondered.

Gifford responded that clearly Jesus still has that message, and it is a privilege to share the good news. She recounted that her whole family had come to faith through Graham’s ministry.

“What just happened for Billy, happened for my husband, happened for my mother, for my father. Everybody that dies in Christ…goes immediately into the arms of Christ for eternity. That is the hope of the Christian faith,” Gifford told Kelly.

“If you had the cure for cancer, would you keep it quiet, or would you hold it and keep it a secret?” she asked. “I always say I have the cure for the malignancy of the soul. And he has a name… and it’s Jesus.”

Gifford continued: “I feel so privileged to share the good news. ‘Gospel’ means good news and I’m not talking about a religion. I’m talking about a relationship with the living God. They are so different.”

“We don’t need more religion. We need more Jesus,” she said as the studio audience applauded.

Gifford told CBN that Christians are called to boldly proclaim their faith.

“I’m not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and for too many centuries we have been,” she said. “Jesus said if you are my followers you will be chastised; you will be persecuted; you’ll be hated, but call it all joy!”

The “Today” anchor is out with a new book called “The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi,” in which she describes a journey she took through the Holy Land.

The project, she said, “relit a fire in my heart for my faith.”

