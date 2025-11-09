Katie Couric Gives Up Pretending to Be Impartial, Breaks Down Over Trump's Tongue-in-Cheek Biden Autopen Portrait

Journalist Katie Couric acknowledged on “Next Question with Katie Couric” Thursday that she no longer strives to be unbiased when covering President Donald Trump after her guest, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, noted Trump installed a photo of an autopen instead of a portrait of former President Joe Biden.

The Daily Caller first reported on Sept. 2 that Trump planned to hang the portrait to mark the Biden presidency in a “Presidential Wall of Fame” at the White House.

Couric expressed outrage on her podcast about the president’s move and his general conduct.







“I’m sorry, I’ve kind of gone beyond trying to be impartial here, Jonathan, because his behavior is so beyond the pale,” Couric said.

“This autopen — so he places presidential portraits along the hallway leading to the Oval Office, and the one he puts up of Joe Biden is an autopen.”

“I mean, it’s so sophomoric, but it’s also just so creepy, right?” she continued. “I mean, what? What is that?”

Couric also complained about the challenges she faced in covering Trump during a Jan. 28 episode of her podcast.

“People say they don’t want to know, but my job is to tell them what’s happening. And if it’s fact-based reporting, then to pro-MAGA people, it seems biased. And it’s a real conundrum,” Couric said.

“And sometimes you just have to say, ‘To hell with it, I’m just going to do the best I can.’ But it’s tricky.”

Moreover, during a Nov. 21 episode of her podcast, Couric expressed confusion about how Americans re-elected Trump despite his “behavior and actions.”

CNN host Abby Phillip also admitted on “The Breakfast Club” on Oct. 28 that her network leans left, asserting its political bent is somewhere between Fox News and MSNBC.

Only 28 percent of Americans said they trust newspapers, television, and radio to report “fully, accurately and fairly” compared to 31 percent in 2024, according to a Gallup survey published on Oct. 2.

By contrast, 34 percent said they had no trust at all, while another 36 percent said they had “not very much” confidence in the media.

Furthermore, Republican trust in the media plunged to 8 percent, marking the first time it dropped into single digits.

