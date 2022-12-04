Katie Hobbs Played a Personal Part in Censoring Election Information, and We Have the Receipt - Report

Now that the proof is in the pudding regarding how often Twitter, the most influential social media platform, was essentially used as an arm of a political party to silence opposing voices, the proverbial beans are being spilled by the hour.

In a separate but related case involving a lawsuit filed against President Joe Biden and his administration by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in which he alleges the Biden administration colluded with Twitter and other Big Tech firms to censor and suppress freedom of speech, a bombshell emerged in the discovery process.

That bombshell is an email document that clearly shows communications between then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office and its contacts inside Twitter. Though the document is somewhat heavily redacted, it revealed that Hobbs’ office requested the removal of at least two tweets citing “election-related misinformation.”

A Twitter employee responded to the email in less than 30 minutes, indicating that it would “escalate” the request to remove the tweets. By the end of the day, Twitter responded yet again, confirming that the tweets — which were redacted in the document — had been “removed from the service.”

The exchange took place in early 2021. However, the fact that such a document exists is raising even more questions regarding how Hobbs, as the Arizona Secretary of State, handled her election process in 2022, which is still rife with controversy.

The email document proving Hobbs and Twitter worked to censor “misinformation,” which is often code for “information that goes against the Democratic Party’s narrative,” sparked outrage across social media on Sunday.

“Unreal! Katie Hobbs’s office contacts Twitter to have posts removed! So, the democrat candidate, who ran the AZ election, censored her political opponents, disrupted Election Day votes, and then threatened counties with prosecution if they didn’t declare her the winner,” One America News Network host Christina Bobb tweeted.

The developing scandal caught the attention of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called the revelation “communism” before declaring she’ll demand a federal investigation into the matter.

“The SOS of AZ and Gov candidate, Katie Hobbs, used the power of the AZ SOS to collude w/ Twitter to unconstitutionally violate 1st Amendment rights of Americans for her own political gain. This is communism and Hobbs can not be governor. I’m calling for a Federal investigation,” Rep. Greene tweeted on Sunday.

Not surprisingly, and justifiably, Hobbs was ripped across social media after the document went viral. Some questioned if her alleged collusion with Twitter was why she felt she didn’t have to debate or hit the campaign trail like her Republican opponent, Kari Lake.

“Tell us more @katiehobbs, is this why you didn’t need to campaign?” one Twitter user wrote.

Former Fox News contributor Todd Starnes called for criminal action against those involved in the censorship efforts.

“ANOTHER TWITTER BOMBSHELL: Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was in regular communication with Twitter telling them who to censor. And Twitter complied. Arrest them all,” Starnes tweeted.

While the latest “Twitter Files” dump isn’t involved in AG Schmitt’s case at this point, one doesn’t need to be an attorney to presume that it will eventually be included, as stated in the lawsuit’s intent to prove collusion between Democrats and Big Tech social media platforms.

AG Schmitt recently scored an impressive victory in convincing a federal judge to allow the deposition of several current and former top Biden administration officials, including former White House press secretary Jen Psaki and soon-to-be-retired COVID-19 mouthpiece Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“After finding documentation of a collusive relationship between the Biden Administration and social media companies to censor free speech, we immediately filed a motion to get these officials under oath,” said Attorney General Schmitt in the wake of the federal judge’s ruling.

“It is high time we shine a light on this censorship enterprise and force these officials to come clean to the American people, and this ruling will allow us to do just that. We’ll keep pressing for the truth.”

Between the efforts of AG Schmitt and Elon Musk, it finally feels like a massive veil of secrecy is being removed in real time. While it’s unclear what will become of these new revelations regarding Hobbs, something tells us that the Lake campaign and thousands of angry Arizona Republican voters will demand to know if such shady methods were deployed in the most recent election.

