News
Katie Pavlich attends FOX News Channel’s "Democracy 2022: Election Night" at Fox News Channel Studios on Nov. 8, 2022, in New York City.
Katie Pavlich attends FOX News Channel’s "Democracy 2022: Election Night" at Fox News Channel Studios on Nov. 8, 2022, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Katie Pavlich Leaving Fox News for Rival Network

 By Randy DeSoto  December 15, 2025 at 2:06pm
Conservative commentator Katie Pavlich is leaving her position as a Fox News contributor to become a prime time host on NewsNation.

The outlet said in a news release that Pavlich will host a 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time program, which will debut in early 2026.

“Since 2013, she has also appeared regularly on FOX News Channel as a political contributor, as a guest co-host for The Five, and guest-hosting multiple primetime shows,” NewsNation said.

Pavlich, 37, also recently left her position as a news editor for the conservative website Townhall.com after a 16-year stint with the outlet, according to Variety.

“Each weeknight, Ms. Pavlich will offer her sharp insight on major news and current events, covering topics such as free speech, culture, immigration, national security, and foreign policy. Her program will feature spirited debates along with dynamic panel discussions and in-depth conversations with key newsmakers,” NewsNation said.

“I am honored to join NewsNation during this dynamic period in its development, and the opportunity to anchor a primetime program is an exceptional privilege,” Pavlich said in a statement.

“I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective on the news to Americans across the country, while presenting a venue for thoughtful debate across a wide spectrum of opinions. It’s a front row seat to history — I can’t wait to buckle in and get started,” she added.

Pavlich, an Arizona native, is also known for her New York Times bestselling 2012 book, “Fast and Furious: Barack Obama’s Bloodiest Scandal.”

Operation Fast and Furious was a gunwalking scheme overseen by the Obama administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which resulted in Mexican cartels using the weapons to perpetrate crimes, including the murder of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry in 2010.

Authorities were hoping to track the guns purchased back to cartel kingpins.

Pavlich also wrote the book “Assault & Flattery: The Truth About the Left and Their War on Women” in 2014.

Pavlich joins some other former Fox News personalities who have joined NewsNation, including Leland Vittert, Chris Stirewalt, and Geraldo Rivera.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly also regularly appears as a guest analyst on the network.

NewsNation’s primetime programming currently consists of former ABC News anchor Elizabeth Vargas at 7:00 p.m., followed by former CNN host Chris Cuomo at 8:00 p.m., and Vittert at 9:00 p.m.

Regarding Pavlich’s addition to the lineup at 10:00 p.m., Sean Compton, president of Nexstar Networks (parent company of NewsNation), said, “We’re pleased to give our primetime viewers an additional hour of political news and analysis that helps them make sense of the day’s most important headlines.”

“NewsNation has always been committed to delivering straightforward, fact-based journalism for all Americans, which includes presenting diverse viewpoints and original ideas,” he added. “Katie is a seasoned journalist and commentator, and we believe her unique voice will be a tremendous asset to our primetime audience.”

