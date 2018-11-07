SECTIONS
Entertainment Politics
Print

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty ImagesTaylor Swift performs at ANZ Stadium on November 2, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Don Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
at 8:24pm
Print

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich poked fun at Taylor Swift after the candidate Swift endorsed in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race was defeated by Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn.

Blackburn bested former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen handily in the contest.

Swift endorsed Bredesen in an Instagram post in early October, writing, “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” Swift added. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

The singer argued Blackburn’s views, particularly on LGBTQ issues, did not “represent MY Tennessee values.”

TRENDING: Democratic Senator Who Suffered Midterm Upset Points Blame at Fox News

Following Bredesen’s loss to Blackburn, Pavlich tweeted at Swift, “Sorry, @taylorswift13. Hope it was worth it!”

Bredensen had called Blackburn out following Swift’s endorsement, tweeting, “.@VoteMarsha, look what you made her do. @taylorswift13 doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington.”

“Look what you made her do” was an apparent reference to Swift’s 2017 song of the same name.

The song begins, “I don’t like your little games.”

Do you think celebrities should be making political endorsements?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The Daily Signal’s Kelsey Harkness couldn’t resist putting that right back at Bredensen and Swift.

RELATED: Big-Name Celebrities Suffer Humiliating Election Night

She tweeted, “Tennessee to Taylor Swift: “Look what you made me do.”

The Federalist’s Sean Davis, observed, “Taylor Swift’s streak of terrible choices in men continues.”

As of the writing of this story, Blackburn had a nearly 20 percentage point lead over Bredensen.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Mosher

President Donald Trump

Trump Just Guaranteed Pelosi the Speakership – Here’s Why It’s a Brilliant Move

Jack Davis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress, took a harsh tone in her victory speech at La Boom nightclub in Queens on Tuesday.Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez Launches into Wildly Divisive Victory Speech – ‘Disturbing Human Rights Violations Being Committed by ICE’

Chuck Ross

Roger StoneMark Wilson / Getty Images

Filmmaker Backed Up Roger Stone’s Claims in Mueller Grand Jury Testimony

Chris Agee

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Chris Agee

The ViewThe View / Twitter screen shot

Watch: ‘The View’ Host Claims White House Intern Who Grabbed Mic from Acosta Guilty of a Crime

Randy DeSoto

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Savannah Pointer

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin

Manchin Flips on Trump After Election, Calls Pence a ‘Junkyard Dog’

Chris Agee

Anchor Jackie Ibanez announced she's leaving Fox News.

Fox News Anchor Quits To Spend More Time with Family

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.