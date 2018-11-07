SECTIONS
Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty ImagesTaylor Swift performs at ANZ Stadium on November 2, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Don Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
at 8:24pm
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich poked fun at Taylor Swift after the candidate Swift endorsed in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race was defeated by Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn.

Blackburn bested former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen handily in the contest.

Swift endorsed Bredesen in an Instagram post in early October, writing, “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” Swift added. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

The singer argued Blackburn’s views, particularly on LGBTQ issues, did not “represent MY Tennessee values.”

TRENDING: Here Are 12 Potential Trump Nominees for the Newly Vacated Attorney General Position

Following Bredesen’s loss to Blackburn, Pavlich tweeted at Swift, “Sorry, @taylorswift13. Hope it was worth it!”

Bredensen had called Blackburn out following Swift’s endorsement, tweeting, “.@VoteMarsha, look what you made her do. @taylorswift13 doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington.”

“Look what you made her do” was an apparent reference to Swift’s 2017 song of the same name.

The song begins, “I don’t like your little games.”

The Daily Signal’s Kelsey Harkness couldn’t resist putting that right back at Bredensen and Swift.

RELATED: Big-Name Celebrities Suffer Humiliating Election Night

She tweeted, “Tennessee to Taylor Swift: “Look what you made me do.”

The Federalist’s Sean Davis, observed, “Taylor Swift’s streak of terrible choices in men continues.”

As of the writing of this story, Blackburn had a nearly 20 percentage point lead over Bredensen.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

