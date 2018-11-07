Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich poked fun at Taylor Swift after the candidate Swift endorsed in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race was defeated by Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn.

Blackburn defeated former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen handily in the contest.

Swift endorsed Bredesen in an Instagram post in early October, writing, “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” Swift added. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

The singer argued Blackburn’s views, particularly on LGBTQ issues, did not “represent MY Tennessee values.”

Following Bredesen’s loss to Blackburn, Pavlich tweeted at Swift, “Sorry, @taylorswift13. Hope it was worth it!”

Sorry, @taylorswift13. Hope it was worth it! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 7, 2018

Bredensen had called Blackburn out following Swift’s endorsement, tweeting, “.@VoteMarsha, look what you made her do. @taylorswift13 doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington.”

“Look what you made her do” was an apparent reference to Swift’s 2017 song of the same name.

.@VoteMarsha, look what you made her do. @taylorswift13 doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington. https://t.co/DC11TVODMh — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

The song begins, “I don’t like your little games.”

The Daily Signal’s Kelsey Harkness couldn’t resist putting that right back at Bredensen and Swift.

She tweeted, “Tennessee to Taylor Swift: “Look what you made me do.”

Tennessee to Taylor Swift: “Look what you made me do.” — Kelsey Harkness (@kelseyjharkness) November 7, 2018

The Federalist’s Sean Davis, observed, “Taylor Swift’s streak of terrible choices in men continues.”

Taylor Swift’s streak of terrible choices in men continues. https://t.co/CjHCIC26qL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 7, 2018

As of the writing of this story, Blackburn had a nearly a 20 percentage point lead over Bredensen.

