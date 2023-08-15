Are Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Trying to Steal the Home of Dying Veteran?

Two of Hollywood’s wealthiest celebrities are battling with an ailing California veteran over his family home.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are preparing for a civil trial later this month over ownership of an eight-bedroom mansion in Montecito, California.

The Hollywood power couple signed a July 2020 contract to purchase the property from 83-year-old 101st Airborne veteran Carl Wescott, according to the New York Post.

However, Wescott contends that he wasn’t mentally sound when he signed the contract to sell the mansion to the couple.

The veteran asserts that he was under the influence of painkiller drugs when he finalized the $15 million sale contract, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Wescott also suffers from Huntington’s disease — a brain disorder that includes dementia as a symptom.

The original sale contract occurred just days after the veteran was discharged from a hospital after a six-hour back surgery.

Wescott’s legal filings point to the procedure’s role in altering his state of mind in the midst of the sale dealings.

“Upon discharge from the hospital, Mr. Westcott was prescribed at least two opiates in pill form that he was to continue taking for pain, which he took as prescribed several times each day,” one filing asserts.

Should Perry and Bloom drop their suit in pursuit of the home? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (443 Votes) No: 2% (11 Votes)

“The combination of his age, frailty from his back condition and recent surgery, and the opiates he was taking several times a day rendered Mr. Westcott of unsound mind.”

The veteran contacted sale agent Berkshire Hathaway explaining his predicament and making it clear he didn’t intend to sell and vacate a home in which he intended to spend the remaining years of his life.

Agents of the celebrity couple rebuffed Wescott’s efforts to unravel the sale contract — claiming the veteran was legally obligated to complete a sale of the property.

A trial in the matter is expected to begin at a Los Angeles courthouse this month, according to RedState.

Montecito is one of the most affluent and exclusive communities in southern California.

The town is also home to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, who purchased a home for $14.65 million in the exclusive area after resigning as active royals in 2020.

Perry battled with an order of Catholic nuns over ownership of a convent in 2015, according to the Post.

The matter was ultimately resolved when the Archdiocese of Los Angeles agreed to sell the convent building to the celebrity singer.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.