Katy Perry Points to Jesus As Source for Her Healing

Pop artist Katy Perry showed off an old tattoo, which simply says “Jesus” and touted he is the source of “wholeness.”

The Easter Sunday Instagram post read, “my brokenness + God’s divinity = my wholeness.”

According to Popstartsats.com, Perry’s Jesus tattoo was her first, which she had inked at 18.

The singer is the daughter of Pentecostal preachers, but described herself to Vogue last year as the “black sheep” of her Christian family.

Perry related that her overly religious upbringing was not to her liking.

“Amy Grant was our Madonna. We knew about Madonna and Marilyn Manson in my family because we picketed their concerts,” the 33-year-old said.

She added, “(M)y house was church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening; you don’t celebrate Halloween; Jesus gives you your Christmas presents; we watch Bill O’Reilly on TV. That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens. I still have conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day.”

In February, Perry told Glamour Magazine she was “preparing to do a big soul overhaul.”

“I want to emotionally elevate myself. I don’t want to hold on to childhood trauma anymore. I want to grow into becoming an adult,” she said, because the singer wants to be ready to start her own family.

The Christian Broadcasting Network reported that Perry gave an intimate look into her struggle with faith last year during a televised session with therapist Siri Singh.

“I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson (her birth name) that I don’t even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes — and, like, that is a little bit of why I cut my hair because I really want to be my authentic self,” she explained.

Perry related struggling with deep depression and suicidal thoughts at points following her divorce from actor Russel Brand in 2012.

“I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed,” she said.

Perry credited God with ultimately getting her through.

“I wrote that song ‘By the Grace of God’ because I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that God for me,” she said.

The song’s lyrics read, in part, “By the grace of God (there was no other way). I picked myself back up (I knew I had to stay). I put one foot in front of the other and I looked in the mirror and decided to stay. Wasn’t gonna let love take me out that way.”

Perry said, “I know that God has His hand on me, and I know sometimes I go through things and they’re just too intense and I can’t handle them and then He swoops in and He shows me that it’s His grace that brings me through it.”

