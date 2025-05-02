Katy Perry Snaps at Critics After Mockery of Her All-Female Space Crew: 'Unhinged and Unhealed'

Pop czarina Katy Perry used a response to a fan page snap back at some of the widespread criticism and mockery she’s been receiving lately.

The 40-year-old singer was responding to a Brazilian fan page, according to Cosmopolitan, that had posted a video of a billboard sign thanking Perry:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Perry Brasil (@katyperrybrasil)

“I’m so grateful for you guys,” Perry wrote in response to that post, per Fox News. “We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond.

“I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year!

“Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.

“My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself,’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it.

“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.

“What’s real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that.

“I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS.”

While the lengthy response doesn’t delve into specifics apart from the “online” world, there are two major instances of Perry being ridiculed online of late.

First, earlier in April, Perry was part of a widely mocked all-female space crew that was part of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin program.

Katy Perry says “I really feel connected to that strong divine feminine” after Blue Origin space flight pic.twitter.com/4vVqv3QqIW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 14, 2025

(Subsequently released video only gave more fodder to critics — including the White House — who basically accused the flight of being more of a theme park ride than a legit space voyage.)

Beyond that ridiculed incident, Perry has also faced broader criticism about her “Lifetimes” tour, with one viral video in particular garnering widespread mockery.

The Western Journal won’t embed the video here due to the suggestive nature of the dance, but it can be found here, and the comments under it are damning.

“Maybe she should have spent less time in space and more time rehearsing,” one X user posted.

Other X users compared Perry’s dance choreography to that of Australian break dancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn — which isn’t a compliment, for the unfamiliar.

