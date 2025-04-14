Katy Perry's Post-Flight Comments Perfectly Illustrate the Farce of Jeff Bezos' 'Historic' All-Female Crew

Monday’s Blue Origin mission, touted as a historic all-female crew flight, was nothing more than a laughable spectacle.

Six women, including pop star Katy Perry, took a brief trip, barely reaching the edge of space.

This so-called milestone was the ultimate virtue-signaling stunt. It’s being celebrated as a ground-breaking achievement, but let’s be real: It was a glorified amusement park ride.

The New Shepard rocket, operated by mega-billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, carried the crew for a mere 10 minutes. The flight required no piloting, as the vehicle is fully autonomous, according to ABC News.

NBC News further added that these women crossed the Kármán line, 62 miles above Earth, but just barely. They experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before descending back to the ground.

And yet, we’re supposed to pretend this is a historic accomplishment? A 10-minute joyride doesn’t compare to the feats of true astronauts who’ve spent months (or more) in space.

Katy Perry’s post-flight comments perfectly illustrated the farcical nature of this mission. In a video clipped by Breitbart News, she blathered on about her supposed journey with cringe-worthy, faux-profound rhetoric:

Katy Perry says “I really feel connected to that strong divine feminine” after Blue Origin space flight pic.twitter.com/4vVqv3QqIW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 14, 2025

Perry gushed about the “training” and “team” involved, as if they endured rigorous preparation. She made it sound like they were landing on the moon, not taking a quick hop above the atmosphere.

Was this flight a waste of time and money? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (428 Votes) No: 5% (21 Votes)

She spoke of “surrender” and “trust,” words that might resonate if the crew had done something truly challenging. Instead, they were just sort of there during their brief weightless stint — hardly a display of astronautical prowess.

The cherry on top was Perry’s claim of connecting to the “strong divine feminine.” This toxic feminist nonsense reeks of self-aggrandizement, not scientific achievement.

Let’s also not forget who’s behind this stunt: Jeff Bezos, the Amazon billionaire. Bezos should be embarrassed for orchestrating this wholly unserious spectacle under the guise of progress.

As ABC noted, Blue Origin’s New Shepard has been ferrying wealthy passengers since 2021, often for publicity stunts. This all-female crew was just another marketing ploy to grab headlines (and it appears to have worked).

The crew, which also included CBS journalist Gayle King and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, was carefully curated for media attention. Sanchez led the mission, adding to the self-promotional vibe for Bezos.

(In fairness, Sanchez is apparently a helicopter pilot, though this writer isn’t smart enough to tell you whether or not those skills matter a lick in an automated spacecraft.)

Perry’s comments reveal how out-of-touch this mission was with real space exploration. Her attempt to paint this as a profound feminist moment is laughable at best, delusional at worst.

Compare this to the real history of women in space. Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to fly to space in 1963, completed a solo mission that lasted nearly three days, orbiting Earth 48 times, according to Brittanica.

Tereshkova’s achievement was a genuine milestone, not a 10-minute photo op. The Blue Origin crew’s flight pales in comparison, yet it’s being hyped as equally significant.

Bezos and his team might argue that this inspires future generations, but it’s hard to take seriously. It’s more likely to inspire eye-rolls from those who value substance over symbolism.

As a new father to a girl, this sort of performative nonsense is particularly infuriating. Merit can, has, and should always matter.

The mission’s lack of real challenge undermines any claim to history. These women were passengers, not pioneers, on a rocket that did all the work for them.

Perry’s over-the-top remarks only highlight the absurdity of this endeavor. Her “divine feminine” drivel is a perfect encapsulation of how this stunt prioritized optics over merit.

This Blue Origin flight wasn’t a step forward for women in space — it was yet another in a long line of the left’s mockery of true achievement.

Bezos and Perry have turned a serious field into a circus, and we’re not buying the act.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.