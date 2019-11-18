Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford Wins ACLU 'Courage' Award

She won’t just go away.

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman whose amorphous accusation about an incident from her high school years nearly derailed the Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year, was back in the public eye on Sunday.

In a decision that would be laughable if it weren’t so disturbing, the ACLU of Southern California named Ford a recipient of its Roger Baldwin Courage Award.

The announcement came as a surprise — Ford’s presence at the Beverly Hills event was not publicly announced beforehand, according to the Washington Examiner.

But it proved, if there were any doubt, that the American Civil Liberties Union is more interested in promoting liberal politics than it is in respect for American “liberties.”

As the Washington Examiner noted, Blasey Ford paid tribute during her speech to other liberal luminaries like Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who kicked off the NFL “anthem kneeling” controversy in 2016, and Anita Hill, a woman whose accusations of “sexual harassment” against now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas nearly derailed the Thomas confirmation to the court in 1991.

She even saluted former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who testified last week for the Adam Schiff Impeachment Show in Washington as part of the Democrats’ attempt to drive a duly elected president from office. And for that, she was loudly applauded.

Christine Blasey Ford: “Ambassador #Yovanovitch, all of the many men and women who bravely come forward — they come forward to tell the truth and to help our country. They might also be vilified… and they need to hear our voices of support”https://t.co/cWChhALGS6 pic.twitter.com/s0gjmazTAD — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 18, 2019

In other words, the awards dinner might as well have been a Democratic Party convention as a meeting of lawyers interested in protecting constitutional freedoms.

But what’s still mystifying is exactly what “courage” Blasey Ford was being honored for.

Her seemingly spurious accusations against Kavanaugh dragged a federal judge with a blameless reputation into a media firestorm that gave the country a cast of characters who were remarkable for their obvious indifference to telling the truth.

The roll of liars in the Kavanaugh case was long and, considering the way each was touted by the mainstream media with utter disregard for the accuracy of their accusations, in itself a measure of the disgrace to which the state of journalism in the United States has fallen.

Blasey Ford, herself, though, was treated with a degree of respect and dignity by the Republicans who controlled the Senate Judiciary Committee that no conservative will ever be able to expect from a similar body of elected Democrats. (The disgraceful Schiff hearings underway in the House of Representatives is proof enough of that.)

Ford’s story lacked any corroborating details — not even a solid where and when of the alleged assault were ever established. She had no direct eyewitnesses — and witnesses she did name turned out not to back her up.

Yet her accusations divided the country between people who saw an innocent man’s life being destroyed by political malevolence and the liberal politicians, media and activist groups that were savagely happy to be parties to that destruction.

And for this, an organization ostensibly devoted to preserving American freedoms salutes Blasey Ford’s “courage” with an award named for one of its founders?

The ACLU might have been applauding itself over the decision, but conservatives on social media were contemptuous — and with good reason.

Blasey Ford’s account had more holes than swiss cheese. She regrettably set the #MeToo movement back years if not decades. In the process she nearly destroyed the professional life of a distinguished jurist. — jJim Pulaski (@jpula23687) November 18, 2019

When did they start giving trophies for lying? — Brad Matthews (@BradMatthews13) November 18, 2019

She lost her sqeeky testifying-before-Congress voice… — Steven F. Kelly (@StevenFKelly1) November 18, 2019

Many Americans might have thought — hoped — they’d seen the last of Blasey Ford when Kavanaugh was, thankfully, confirmed to his seat on the Supreme Court.

But in the atmosphere of hysteria being whipped up by Democrats and their mainstream media allies between now and the 2020 presidential election, it’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more of Blasey Ford and her duplicitous ilk.

As long as her name can stand in as a weapon against President Donald Trump, Democrats will user her, liberals will love her, and the mainstream media will not question her obvious problems with the truth.

She won’t go away. She doesn’t have to.

