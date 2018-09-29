Kavanaugh Accuser’s Attorney Now Demanding No Time Limit for FBI Investigation

Hours after the Senate Judiciary Committee agreed that the FBI should conduct a one-week probe into the decades-old allegations raised against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the goalposts moved once again.

Now, Debra Katz, an attorney for Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, said that one week is nowhere near enough time for the FBI to investigate.

“A thorough FBI investigation is critical to developing all the relevant facts,” Katz said in a statement.

“Dr. Christine Blasey Ford welcomes this step in the process, and appreciates the efforts of Senators Flake, Murkowski, Manchin and Collins — and all other senators who have supported an FBI investigation — to ensure it is completed before the Senate votes on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination. No artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation,” she said.

NEW Stmt from Dr Ford’s Attorney: “A thorough FBI investigation is critical to developing all the relevant facts. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford welcomes this step in the process” pic.twitter.com/yJDqArvyg1 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 28, 2018

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the investigation had begun, and said he expects it will result in Kavanaugh being cleared and eventually confirmed.

“He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court!” he wrote.

Just started, tonight, our 7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2018

Any investigation must deal with the lack of any evidence from the alleged assault, including from witness accounts. To date, the people Ford said were present during or near the alleged attack said they have no recollection of the incident.

A lawyer for Leland Ingham Keyser, a friend of Ford’s who was allegedly at the party, has said although she believes Ford, she has no memory of it.

“Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account,” attorney Howard Walsh wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” Walsh wrote, adding that Keyser will “cooperate fully” with the FBI.

Some former FBI officials said that the FBI are able to complete the investigation in the limited time allowed.

“They could knock this thing out in a couple of days,” said former agent Jim Davis. “The great and beautiful thing about the FBI is that it can apply incredible resources to whatever the issue requires.”

Phil Mudd, a former CIA and FBI official, said this type of inquiry is not uncommon.

“You have to let things go where they go, but if it is narrow in scope it could take just a few days,” Mudd said.

