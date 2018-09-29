SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Kavanaugh Accuser’s Attorney Now Demanding No Time Limit for FBI Investigation

Debra S. Katz, lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford, attends a hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Erin Schaff / Getty ImagesDebra S. Katz, lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford, attends a hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. (Erin Schaff / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 10:28am
Print

Hours after the Senate Judiciary Committee agreed that the FBI should conduct a one-week probe into the decades-old allegations raised against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the goalposts moved once again.

Now, Debra Katz, an attorney for Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, said that one week is nowhere near enough time for the FBI to investigate.

“A thorough FBI investigation is critical to developing all the relevant facts,” Katz said in a statement.

“Dr. Christine Blasey Ford welcomes this step in the process, and appreciates the efforts of Senators Flake, Murkowski, Manchin and Collins — and all other senators who have supported an FBI investigation — to ensure it is completed before the Senate votes on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination. No artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation,” she said.

TRENDING: Democrat Awaiting Corruption Trial Found Dead at 56

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the investigation had begun, and said he expects it will result in Kavanaugh being cleared and eventually confirmed.

“He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court!” he wrote.

Any investigation must deal with the lack of any evidence from the alleged assault, including from witness accounts. To date, the people Ford said were present during or near the alleged attack said they have no recollection of the incident.

Is this the start of new efforts to delay Kavanaugh's confirmation?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

A lawyer for Leland Ingham Keyser, a friend of Ford’s who was allegedly at the party, has said although she believes Ford, she has no memory of it.

“Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account,” attorney Howard Walsh wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” Walsh wrote, adding that Keyser will “cooperate fully” with the FBI.

Some former FBI officials said that the FBI are able to complete the investigation in the limited time allowed.

“They could knock this thing out in a couple of days,” said former agent Jim Davis. “The great and beautiful thing about the FBI is that it can apply incredible resources to whatever the issue requires.”

RELATED: Ford’s Friend Who Was Allegedly at Party Issues Statement on FBI Investigation

Phil Mudd, a former CIA and FBI official, said this type of inquiry is not uncommon.

“You have to let things go where they go, but if it is narrow in scope it could take just a few days,” Mudd said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. Katz, left, answers questions at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday in Washington.Melina Mara / Pool / Getty Images

Fox News Fires Contributor over Comments on Kavanaugh Hearing

Randy DeSoto

Brett Kavanaugh sworn inWin McNamee / Getty Images

Breaking: Senate Judiciary Committee Votes Kavanaugh Through, Flake Throws a Wrench

Savannah Pointer

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks Thursday during a hearing on the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Erin Schaff / Pool / Getty Image

Sen. Feinstein Does ‘Fact Check’ on Judiciary Committee. It Doesn’t Go Well

Peter Hasson

Win McNamee / Getty ImagesKavanaugh hearing

Democrats’ Next Phase in Kavanaugh Onslaught Revealed

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

ACLU Breaks Policy To Come Out Against Kavanaugh

Molly Prince

Senate Judiciary Committee member Ted Cruz of Texas questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Ted Cruz Dismantles the Case Against Kavanaugh Piece by Piece

Jack Davis

Conservative commentator Candace Owens, left, and Sen. Jeff Flake, right.

‘True American Coward’: Candace Owens Attacks Flake over Kavanaugh Vote

Leah Jessen

Rep. Ted Lieu, left, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, right.Rich Polk / Getty Images for MedMen Enterprises; Andrew Harnik / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Says Kavanaugh’s Anger over Heinous Accusations Could Indicate He’s a Mean Drunk

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.