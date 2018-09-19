Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Contradicts the Original Story in CNN Interview

The attorney for the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a decades-old sexual assault offered a slightly different version of events than her client.

In a letter to Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, accuser Christine Blasey Ford said there were four other people at the high school party where Kavanaugh allegedly tried to climb on top of her and remove her clothes.

“The assault occurred in a suburban Maryland area home at a gathering that included me and four others,” Ford wrote to Feinstein, according to the contents of the letter that was obtained by CNN.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the incident ever took place.

Ford’s claim is consistent with an interview she gave with The Washington Post, in which she said that “there were four boys at the party” and “two in the room” where she was allegedly assaulted.

However, during an appearance on CNN on Monday, attorney Debra Katz gave host Alisyn Camerota a different account of who was at the party.

“She says that there were four guys there, these are high school students, as was she,” Camerota said. “There were four guys there. Were there any girls there that day?”

“Yes, there was another girl at this party, yes,” Katz replied.

Katz said Ford has not tried to corroborate her story by contacting those who allegedly attended the party.

“That’s not her job to do that. If this is going to be investigated, it should be done by investigators,” Katz said.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are currently calling for a full FBI investigation into Ford’s allegations, arguing that no vote can take place on Kavanaugh’s nomination until the FBI has investigated her claims.

Republicans have scheduled a hearing for Monday to allow Kavanaugh and his accuser to testify. Ford insists that the FBI must investigate before she will testify.

Ford has identified Mark Judge, a high school friend of Kavanaugh, as a second male in the room with Kavanaugh during the incident.

Judge denies her claim.

“It’s just absolutely nuts,” Judge told The Weekly Standard. “I never saw Brett act that way.”

“Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter,” he said in a letter Tuesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

