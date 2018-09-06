SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Kavanaugh Is Asked About His Loyalty, Immediately Whips Out Tattered Consitution

By Steven Beyer
at 9:23am
Print

In the second day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday, senators continued to ask the D.C. Circuit Court judge where his loyalties would lie if he ever had to choose between the law and President Donald Trump.

In less than a second, he let them know exactly what the answer was.

The exchange started when Utah Republican Sen. Orin Hatch asked Kavanaugh about his loyalties.

“Some of my colleagues have suggested that President Trump nominated you because he thought that you would rule in his favor should certain issues come before the court,” Hatch said.

“Suppose you had a case involving President Trump,” he continued, “or an issue near and dear to the president, what assurances can you provide that you will not allow the president’s personal views on a case or personal interests impact your decision.”

TRENDING: Establishment Democrat Congressman Suffers Shock Defeat to Newcomer

Kavanaugh waited for a second and fired back,:

“Senator, I’m an independent judge. For 12 years, I’ve been deciding cases based on the law.”

He said that he would be on a “team of nine” that would decide cases based on the Constitution of the United States “without fear of favor, independently without pressure from any quarter.”

Kavanaugh went on to say that the person who “had the best arguments on the law” is the person who would win.

Do you think Kavanaugh will be the next Supreme Court justice?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Hatch pressed him further.

“If, at the end of the process, this process, you are confirmed to the Supreme Court, which I expect you will be, what sort of loyalty will you owe to the president? How will that loyalty differ from the loyalty of, say, the American people?”

Kavanaugh didn’t skip a bea.

“Senator, if confirmed to the Supreme Court, and as a sitting judge, I owe my loyalty to the Consitution.”

RELATED: Kavanaugh: ‘No One Is Above the Law,’ US v. Nixon Was Great Moment in Judicial History

It was then that he held up a worn out, tattered personal-sized copy of the Constitution of the United States.

“That’s what I owe loyalty to. The Consitution establishes me as an independent judge bound to follow the law as written,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jennifer Bushnell

Fox News host Heather Childers in hospital bedHeather Childers / Twitter screen shot

Fox News Host Returns to Air After ‘Shocking Health Crisis,’ Warns Fans To ‘Please Take My Advice’

Steven Beyer

Zina Bash sits behind Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing.Ari Melber / Twitter

Liberals Slam Woman at Kavanaugh Hearing for ‘White Power’ Sign, Then Husband Reveals Her Heritage

Randy DeSoto

Oval Office PrayerAlex Wong / Getty Images

Watch: Man Who Prophesied Trump’s Presidential Victory Raises Midterm Warning Flag

Randy DeSoto

Harris and RiceFox News / Twitter screen shot

Rice Counters Harris’ Narrative that Kavanaugh Cannot Be Trusted To Treat All Americans Equally

Randy DeSoto

Nancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco.Kim Wilson / Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Reporter Asks About Her Slumping Support from Democrats

Andrew Kerr

Former President Barack Obama.

Obama Says He’ll Leave Denmark Taxpayer-Funded Speech If His Contract Is Released to the Public

Randy DeSoto

Arizona Sens. John McCain, left, and John Kyl.NBC News screen shot; Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Breaking: Arizona Governor Announces Replacement for John McCain

Sponsored Content

Herman Cain speaks during the final day of the Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014, in New Orleans.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Exclusive: Herman Cain Launches Official Project To Crush Anti-Trumpers

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.