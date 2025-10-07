Kavanaugh Assassin 2.0? Suspect Nabbed by Authorities Outside Special Mass for SCOTUS Justices, Had 'Liquid-Filled Vials,' Fireworks

The assassination atmosphere poisoning leftist political culture just got even more toxic.

Just a few days after a supposedly “transgender” abortion activist got a shockingly short sentence for a plot to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh back in 2022, an apparent would-be attacker was arrested Sunday camped outside a Washington, D.C., cathedral before a Mass celebrated annually to bless the new Supreme Court term.

And the arrest might have averted a tragedy.

After left-wing radical judge on Friday greenlit attacks on conservative justices with shockingly short sentence for Kavanaugh assassination attempt, another man appears to target the “Red Mass” attended by judges and justices https://t.co/kdbZujLdri — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2025

The man was identified as 41-year-old Louis Geri of Vineland, New Jersey, according to The Hill and other news outlets.

Inside his tent were what police called “suspicious items,” according to The Hill, including fireworks and vials filled with a liquid that was not identified.

But considering one of the charges against Geri was “possession of a Molotov cocktail” — a type of firebomb — it’s a good bet it wasn’t cologne from Geri’s shaving kit.

The other charges against Geri are unlawful entry and “threats to kidnap or injure” another person, The Hill reported.

Again, this clearly isn’t your standard vagrant.

Probably not coincidentally, Sunday was the day a Red Mass was to be celebrated at the Archdiocese of Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

(A “Red Mass” is a special service dedicated to asking God to bless judicial bodies with wisdom, according to the Catholic Bar Association. The name comes from vestments worn by the clergy for the occasion, going back to its beginnings in the Middle Ages.)

According to the National Catholic Reporter, none of the high court’s six Roman Catholics — who make up the court’s conservative majority — attended the Mass due to “security concerns.”

“Normally several Supreme Court justices attend the annual Red Mass, but as the security situation unfolded, none of the justices attended this year’s Mass,” the National Catholic Reporter article noted.

Virtually nothing has been reported about Geri beyond the bare facts of his name and age — just the fact that he’d been previously forbidden to be on cathedral property.

So, it could be that Geri is just a nut who happens to have been camped out in a tent with explosives and apparently flammable liquid outside a cathedral where a Mass specifically dedicated to Supreme Court justices was due to take place.

Or it could be that he’s following in the footsteps of would-be assassin Nicholas “Sophie” Roske, who on Friday was sentenced to a slap-on-the-wrist eight years in prison for an attempt to murder Kavanaugh, a Roman Catholic, in 2022.

Roske flew from California to Maryland to assassinate Kavanaugh, but was deterred by security outside the justice’s home. When he was arrested — after being convinced by his sister to turn himself in — he had burglary tools in his possession as well as a 9mm Glock handgun.

Presiding over that case was U.S. Judge Deborah Boardman, a Biden appointee who specifically cited Roske’s “trans” status in determining the laughably light prison term.

“The judge also said that a lower sentence was warranted because of an executive order issued by President Trump mandating that transgender women be held at male-only federal facilities, which she said could interfere with her continuing to receive gender transition care,” The New York Times reported.

Sunday’s arrest was only the latest in a series of events that have highlighted how violent the American left is becoming since President Donald Trump’s election almost a year ago.

In addition to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, barely a week goes by without some new outrage being committed against innocents — often by “trans” individuals or those who are “trans” adjacent. (Kirk’s alleged killer was apparently in a romantic relationship with a man “transitioning” to becoming a woman.)

The United States has been down this road before. As a Time magazine retrospective piece noted in 2016, the 1970s brought such a wave of bombings by leftist groups like The Weather Underground that they were almost commonplace.

And the signs are pointing to a similar atmosphere again, at least as long as Trump is in the White House. Democrats barely bother to denounce the violence from their own side anymore.

Luigi Mangione, the accused assassin of health care executive Brian Thompson, is treated by liberals like a rock star.

The silence of Democrats after their candidate for attorney general in Virginia was reported to have repeatedly fantasized about killing a Republican rival, and rooted for the deaths of his children in their mother’s arms, is so bad even MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” looks responsible by comparison.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the spectacularly offensive Democrat from Texas who does a great job of imitating stupidity, has even claimed that assassination attempts like the one that nearly killed Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, are solely the province of supporters of Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.

“It’s only MAGA that does this,” she said on a podcast in July.

The news from the real world is pretty much the opposite of that.

Now, it’s true that, so far, no ideology has been attributed to Geri. (That in itself is a sign he’s a lefty. If he was a Trump supporter, the establishment media would have made sure the whole world knew it by now.)

In general, are leftist Democrats more violent than conservative MAGA supporters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (30 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But the arrest of a man outside a Roman Catholic cathedral before a service dedicated to the Supreme Court, a scant five weeks after a lunatic “trans” attacked a Catholic school Mass in Minneapolis, killing two children and wounding 17 more, should be a sobering moment.

Leftist violence — with the tacit imprimatur of the Democratic Party — is taking the country down a road it’s traveled before, with frightening results.

And the assassination atmosphere keeps getting more toxic.

