Kavanaugh Breaks Down in Tears Recounting Daughter’s Choice To Pray for His Accuser

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh broke down in tears during his testimony on Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee while recounting that his youngest daughter told his wife earlier this week they should pray for her father’s sexual assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

“I intend no ill will to Dr. Ford and her family,” Kavanaugh told the committee during his opening statement.

“The other night Ashley and my daughter Liza said their prayers,” he continued. “And little Liza, all of 10 years old, said to Ashley, ‘We should pray for the woman’. That’s a lot of wisdom from a 10 year old.”

Kavanaugh: I'm not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in someplace at some time. But I have never done this to her or to anyone. That's not who I am, it is not who I was. I am innocent of this charge. pic.twitter.com/D2nqxQ4gBq — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh also stated, “I’m not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in someplace at some time. But I have never done this to her or to anyone. That’s not who I am, it is not who I was. I am innocent of this charge.”

TRENDING: Oops: Democrat Candidate’s Childhood Poverty Story Revealed To Be Fake

The judge offered as proof of his innocence that others Ford alleges were at the party have no memory of the occasion.

“All four people allegedly at the event, including Dr. Ford’s long-time friend Ms. Kaiser, have said they recall no such event,” he said.

“Her long-time friend, Ms. Kaiser, said under penalty of felony that she does not know me and does not believe she ever saw me at a party, ever. Here is the quote from Ms. Kaiser’s attorney’s letter: ‘Simply put, Ms Kaiser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present with or without Dr. Ford.’”

Mark Judge — who Ford claims was in the room when the assault took place — offered a similar written statement to the committee.

Do you believe Judge Kavanaugh? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Kavanaugh also presented his contemporaneous written calendar from the summer of 1982, when Ford testified the incident happened.

He explained — also with great emotion — he was following his dad’s example by keeping a quasi-diary/calendar.

“I’ve kept such calendars and diaries for the last 38 years,” Kavanaugh said. “Mine are not as good as my dad’s, in some years, and when I was a kid, the calendars are about what you would expect from a kid, some goofy parts, some embarrassing parts, but I did have the summer of 1982 documented pretty well.”

Kavanaugh's high school calendar entries from the summer of 1982 were submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee https://t.co/FCvJtVEpnd #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/Rifg2NAe8i — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 27, 2018

The nominee stated that the party Ford described would almost certainly have taken place on a weekend night, because he and his friends worked during the week. The event was not on his calendar.

RELATED: Christine Ford Now Says She Told ‘Friends on the Beach’ About Alleged Assault

Kavanaugh further noted, based on the calendars, he was out of town most every weekend the summer of 1982, save three particular ones, when he was with other people including his father.

As proof of his character during this time period, he pointed to a letter written to the committee by 65 women who knew him in high school, within a day after Ford’s allegation surfaced. In the document, the women communicated that Kavanaugh “always treated them with dignity and respect.”

“That letter came together in one night 35 years after graduation while a sexual assault allegation was pending against me in a very fraught and public situation where they knew—they knew they’d be vilified if they defended me,” he said with tears in his eyes. “Think about that. They put themselves on the line for me.”

Kavanaugh concluded his opening: “I ask you to judge me by the standard that you would want applied to your father, your brother, or your son. My family and I intend no ill will toward Dr. Ford or her family. But I swear today, under oath, before the Senate and the nation and before my family and God, I am innocent of this charge.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.