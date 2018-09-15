Kavanaugh Classmate Named in #MeToo Letter Breaks Silence

The man who was also named in the anonymous letter accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of acting inappropriately toward her has rejected the allegations.

Kavanaugh, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, has endured a bruising, partisan confirmation process that involved protests, catcalls, and innuendo. On Friday, the New Yorker reported that a letter that had been circulating privately for weeks that made allegations against Kavanaugh from his high school days.

The letter, which California Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein forwarded to the FBI, accused Kavanaugh and a high school classmate of keeping a woman in a bedroom against her will. The letter claimed Kavanaugh “held her down, and that he attempted to force himself on her,” according to the New Yorker.

Kavanaugh has denied the claims, which the FBI has decided not to investigate.

Now, Mark Judge — who said he has been told by New Yorker writer Ronan Farrow he was mentioned in the letter as the friend who was with Kavanaugh — is consigning the tale to the realm of fiction.

“I never saw Brett act that way,” Judge said, according to The Daily Caller. He called the story “just absolutely nuts” and said that the incident never happened.

“I never saw anything like what was described,” he said, The New York Times reported.

The story would have been out of character for Kavanaugh, Judge said.

“It is not who he is,” Judge said, adding that his high school friend was a “brilliant student,” who played sports and was not “into anything crazy or illegal.”

Judge said he and Kavanaugh were raised in Catholic homes where they learned that actions the letter claims took place were out of bounds.

“Something like that would stick out,” he said, “which is why I don’t think it would happen.”

In an interview with The Weekly Standard, Judge was asked if could recall any incident in which Kavanaugh might not have meant harm, but a girl involved in rough-housing might have seen things differently.

“I can’t. I can recall a lot of rough-housing with guys. It was an all-boys school, we would rough-house with each other,” he said. “I don’t remember any of that stuff going on with girls.”

Judge said he has no idea who made the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Although the letter caused a flurry of comments on Capitol Hill, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said he plans to move forward with a vote on Kavanaugh next week. The court’s fall term begins next month, and GOP leaders have said they hope to have Kavanaugh on the bench by then.

Kavanaugh, a current federal judge and former lawyer in the George W. Bush White House, has been scrutinized in six FBI background checks over the past 15 years, aides to Grassley told The Times, without the incident ever coming to light.

One Republican senator said calls to halt the vote on Kavanaugh should be ignored.

“I do not intend to allow Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be stalled because of an 11th-hour accusation that Democrats did not see fit to raise for over a month,” said Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch.

“The claims are wholly unverifiable, and come at the tail end of a process that was already marred by ugly innuendo, dishonesty and the nastiest form of our politics. The American people deserve much better from the Senate as an institution.”

