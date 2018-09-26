Kavanaugh Releases Evidence, Detailed Calendar of Summer in Question

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is fighting back against the accusations of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey Ford.

Late on Tuesday, Kavanaugh sent images of his calendar from the year when Ford believes the assault took place to the Senate Judiciary Committee, USA Today reported.

Ford had been vague about when exactly the alleged assault took place, however, she has said she believes it to be the summer of 1982 when she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17.

In an unexpected turn of events, Kavanaugh was able to produce a calendar from that year that he used to note his school and personal activities.

The pages included the cover of the calendar, and the pages for May through August of 1982.

TRENDING: Maryland Police Will Not Investigate 2nd Kavanaugh Allegation Despite Contradictory Reports

Do you think this calendar is proof that Kavanaugh is telling the truth? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The entries on the calendar included a plethora of activities and the details surrounding them. For example, May 8 has “PROM” in bold letters with “Donny Drives” under it.

There are entries that note the days that homework is due, and even math equations written on the cover.

Everything from birthdays to haircuts to the days that he was grounded were all included on the detailed calendar.

Most notably, the vacations Kavanaugh took and the parties that the high schooler attended were written on the calendar.

Kavanaugh.summer.1982.Calen… by on Scribd

Images of the calendar were sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee days before both Kavanaugh and Ford are expected to testify in Washington D.C.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote has already been delayed, due to the allegations brought by Ford, and the Senate is interested in hearing her out.

RELATED: Footage Doesn’t Show When Cruz Returned Minutes After Being Run Out of Restaurant

Ford’s lack of ability to provide any details as to where and when the alleged assault took has led to speculation among conservatives that she might be disingenuous in her accusations against Kavanaugh.

The one other person who Ford has said was in the same room at the time of the alleged assault, Mark Judge who was a classmate of Kavanaugh’s and mentioned on the calendar, has denied that any such event took place.

USA Today reported that Ford has also submitted documents to the committee. She has produced for the committee’s consideration, four signed letters from individual who attest that Ford told them about the assault.

The declarations are from Ford’s husband, Russell Ford, and three friends of the accuser, all of whom confirm that Ford told them about the incident where Ford alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her.

The earliest account of Ford’s remembrance of the event was 2012 when her husband says that Ford shared the details of the alleged assault with him.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.