SECTIONS
Culture Politics
Print

Kavanaugh Gives Reason Why He Didn’t List Going to Church on Calendar, It Was ‘Automatic’

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary committee regarding sexual assault allegations at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.Erin Schaff-Pool / Getty ImagesJudge Brett M. Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary committee regarding sexual assault allegations at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Erin Schaff-Pool / Getty Images)

By Chris Agee
at 2:13pm
Print

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh offered an opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday afternoon following Christine Blasey Ford’s morning testimony.

Before taking questions on behalf of the bipartisan committee, the judge cited several points in an effort to establish credibility in his continued denials of the sexual assault claims dating back to a 1982 party.

“I’ve submitted to this committee detailed calendars recording my activities in the summer of 1982,” he said. “Why did I keep calendars? My dad started keeping detailed calendars of his life in 1978.”

Kavanaugh appeared to be emotional as he described the influence of his father’s meticulous record-keeping on his life.

“Christmas time we’d sit around and he’d regale us with old stories, old milestones, old weddings, old events from his calendars,” Kavanaugh said. “In ninth grade, in 1980, I started keeping calendars of my own. For me also it’s both a calendar and a diary. I’ve kept such calendars diaries for the past 38 years.”

TRENDING: Republican Senator Parrots Democrats’ Demand for Kavanaugh Investigation

Though he acknowledged that his examples are “not as good as (his) dad’s,” especially during the adolescent years, Kavanaugh said that they did provide a fairly exhaustive record of his activities in high school.

He listed “working, working out, lifting weights, playing basketball or hanging out and having some beers with friends as we talked about life and football and school and girls” as his typical recreational activities.

Kavanagh acknowledged that not all of his rituals earned a spot on his calendar.

Do you believe Kavanaugh will be confirmed?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Some have noticed that I didn’t have church on Sunday on my calendars,” he said. “I also didn’t list brushing my teeth. And for me, going to church on Sunday was like brushing my teeth: automatic. Still is.”

Nevertheless, the calendar “documented pretty well” the summer in question.

“When I was a kid, the calendars are about what you’d expect from a kid,” he said. “Some goofy parts, some embarrassing parts.”

According to Kavanaugh, the activities he had scheduled during those months made it unlikely that he attended the party described by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

“If it was a weekend, my calendars show I was out of town almost every weekend night before football training camp started in late August,” he said.

RELATED: Ford Testimony Is Over. She Added No Evidence To Support Her Claim

Going on to list three exceptions, he said the first was a trip with his father to watch a golf tournament and the second was a “small gathering” for which he said he had recorded the names of all attendees on his calendar.

The final weekend he spent close to home was just before he was to begin training for the upcoming football season.

“As the calendars confirm, that weekend before a brutal football training camp schedule was no time for parties,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey FordResearchgate.net screen shot

Kavanaugh Accuser Makes More Demands for Hearing

Savannah Pointer

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Superme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault more than 35 years ago.CBS News screen shot

Ford Adviser Allegedly Revealed Strategy Would ‘Emerge’ To Take Down Kavanaugh Months Ago

Josh Manning

Brett Kavanaugh/Dianne FeinsteinDrew Angerer / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Do Conservatives Have a Deep Plant Tricking Democrats into Suicidal Kavanaugh Attacks?

Jack Davis

USAASC / YouTube screen shot; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Army Col. Awarded $8.4 Million After Woman’s Sex Assault Allegations Blown Apart

Savannah Pointer

Attorney Michael Avenatti listens to a question during a news conference with Battle Born Progress, a progressive communications organization, on August 31, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Releases Document That Exposes Michael Avenatti’s Lies

Steven Beyer

Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Ford Contradicts WaPo Article, Says She Doesn’t Recall Who Drove Her Home

Randy DeSoto

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appears on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

Nikki Haley Just Revealed What Happened After UN Members Laughed at Trump

Steven Beyer

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is running for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.

Oops: Democrat Candidate’s Childhood Poverty Story Revealed To Be Fake

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.