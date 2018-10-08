Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh made history on Sunday when he appointed an all-female law clerk staff.

The all-female staff is a first for the Supreme Court.

The New York Times reported that Kavanaugh met with the four women on Sunday as he prepared for arguments the Supreme Court is expected to hear during its second week of the term.

“Justice Kavanaugh met with his four law clerks, all women — a first for the Supreme Court — in chambers that had until recently been occupied by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who has moved to Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s old chambers,” The Times reported.

While this move may be new for the Supreme Court, it’s not for Kavanaugh.

TRENDING: CNN White House Reporter Forced To Apologize After Homophobic Tweets Surface

In his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he told the senators, “A majority of my 48 law clerks over the last 12 years have been women. In my time on the bench, no federal judge — not a single one in the country — has sent more women law clerks to clerk on the Supreme Court than I have.”

Furthermore, National Review noted that Kavanaugh hired his clerking staff before, not after, sexual misconduct allegations were brought against him.

It appears that Kavanaugh is continuing his pro-women policy as he heads to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh is expected to jump into the court’s second week of arguments after missing the first week due to the delay in his confirmation vote because of sexual misconduct allegations.

Will Kavanaugh make a good Supreme Court Justice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The Senate confirmed the Justice on Saturday in a 50-48 almost partisan vote.

The vote came after an FBI investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh found there was no corroboration between the allegations and the alleged witnesses to the misconduct.

On Sunday, Democrat and presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris slammed the vote. “Let’s speak the truth that it was a denial of justice for the women of this country and sexual assault survivors, men and women,” Harris said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, however, praised the vote. “I’m happy because the effort to humiliate and railroad a man I’ve known for 20 years, who’s never been banned from a mall, unlike Roy Moore, failed,” Graham said in an interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News,

“I’m happy that those that tried to destroy his life fell short,” Graham added. “I’m glad those who tried to overturn the rule of law and replace it with mob rule lost. I’ve never been more pissed in my life.”

RELATED: RNC Spokeswoman: ‘Every Single Senate Race’ Tightening Due to Kavanaugh

Sen. Mitch McConnell echoed Graham’s sentiment, saying that Republicans have never tried to engage in a “search-and-destroy” mission against a nominee who was nominated by a Democratic president.

“We didn’t attack Merrick Garland’s background and try to destroy him,” McConnell said. “We didn’t go on a search and destroy mission. We simply followed the tradition in America, which is that if you have a Senate of a different party than the president, you don’t fill a vacancy created in a presidential year. That went all the way back to 1888.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.