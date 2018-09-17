Kavanaugh Releases Statement After Accuser Identifies Herself. He Isn’t Backing Down.

In the high noon of his Supreme Court nomination, Brett Kavanaugh is standing tall and asking for a showdown.

On Monday, Kavanaugh denied allegations of inappropriate contact with a girl during his high school days and said he will make his case to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Christine Blasey Ford, now a professor at Palo Alto University in California, has said that Kavanaugh and a friend trapped her in a bedroom during a a high school party more than 35 years ago. Kavanaugh, who she said was drunk, got on top of her and tried to take off her clothes, she told The Washington Post.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” she told The Post.

Ford initially made the claim in a July letter to California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, a member of the judiciary committee. Feinstein made the letter public last week, omitting Ford’s name. Since then, Ford has come forward and told her story to The Post.

The eleventh-hour claim against Kavanaugh has injected vast uncertainty into a planned vote this week on the Trump nominee, with Democrats who have been trying to block the nominee calling for a delay. Republicans are divided among those who want to learn more and those who dismiss the allegation and want to move forward.

Kavanaugh came out with verbal guns blazing Monday.

“This is a completely false allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement, according to ABC. “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone.

“Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity,” Kavanaugh’s statement said.

Ford has said she wants to speak to the Senate Judiciary Committee, something that is supported by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“She should not be insulted; she should not be ignored; she should testify under oath and she should do it on Capitol Hill,” Conway said on Monday, according to ABC.

“Let me be very clear on behalf of the president with whom I’ve spoken at length about this,” Conway said. “She should not be ignored or insulted; she should be heard.”

Conway said that hearing Ford and delaying a vote on Kavanaugh are two different issues, and that the planned Thursday vote should move forward. The Senate Judiciary could take testimony from the woman as soon as Tuesday, Conway said.

“Let’s not fool ourselves — long before this happened, there were Democrats saying they would not vote for Judge Kavanaugh or anyone President Trump nominated for the Supreme Court,” Conway said, according to Fox News. “Let’s make very clear that these Democratic senators … were not interested in Judge Kavanaugh’s significant record, his character and integrity, as testified to by many women.”’

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill have been angered by the whole controversy.

Don't lose hope. JOE BIDEN tried this same Kavanaugh accuser nonsense with Clarence Thomas. He stood up to them and they ran away screaming. NO SURRENDER. #ConfirmKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/5CxHHkroBi — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) September 17, 2018

Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, added fuel to the fire by saying Monday that this was a case of attempted rape.

“She clearly considers this an attempted rape,” Katz said, according to Fox News. “She believes that if it were not for the severe intoxication of Kavanaugh, she would have been raped.”

No claim of attempted rape was made when the existence of Ford’s letter was initially revealed by Feinstein.

