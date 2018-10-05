Kavanaugh Writes Op-Ed Explaining His Hearing Behavior – ‘I Was There as a Son, Husband and Dad’

Following a contentious confirmation hearing that included testimony his opponents described as inappropriately partisan and angry, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh wrote a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed in his defense this week.

Acknowledging that he “might have been too emotional at times” when answering questions related to the allegation that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in 1982, he said that he would prove an impartial judge if confirmed to the nation’s highest court.

After describing the type of judge he believes he has been throughout his career, Kavanaugh suggested his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee represented his personal perspective, not a judicial one.

He wrote that he was “subjected to wrongful and sometimes vicious allegations” that he vociferously denied on behalf of himself and his family, adding that his loved ones have received death threats as a result of the process.

“Against that backdrop, I testified before the Judiciary Committee last Thursday to defend my family, my good name and my lifetime of public service,” Kavanaugh wrote. “My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me.”

Describing an “overwhelming frustration at being wrongfully accused,” he said his answers and the tone in which they were delivered were a response to the situation.

“I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been,” Kavanaugh continued. “I might have been too emotional at times.”

He admitted that his “tone was sharp” and that he said “a few things” that he should have kept to himself.

“I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad,” he wrote. “I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.”

Away from the spectacle of Senate confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh promised to be the impartial justice the Supreme Court deserves.

“Going forward, you can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career: hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good,” he wrote.

Kavanaugh pledged that his public service will continue outside of court, too.

“And I will continue to contribute to our country as a coach, volunteer, and teacher,” he wrote. “Every day I will try to be the best husband, dad, and friend I can be. I will remain optimistic, on the sunrise side of the mountain. I will continue to see the day that is coming, not the day that is gone.”

His Op-Ed ended with a reiteration of his respect for the Constitution and belief that “an independent and impartial judiciary is essential to our constitutional republic.”

As Kavanaugh’s confirmation remains defined by a partisan divide, his critics were unconvinced by his pledge of impartiality.

Yes, Kav’s choice of media outlets screams independence and impartiality. Fox News. The Wall Street Journal editorial page. What’s next, Alex Jones’ Infowars? pic.twitter.com/jkjx8BPBdx — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) October 5, 2018

“Yes, Kav’s choice of media outlets screams independence and impartiality,” tweeted former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen. “Fox News. The Wall Street Journal editorial page. What’s next, Alex Jones’ Infowars?”

