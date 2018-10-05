SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Kavanaugh Writes Op-Ed Explaining His Hearing Behavior – ‘I Was There as a Son, Husband and Dad’

Brett Kavanaugh hearingErin Schaff / Getty ImagesBrett Kavanaugh hearing (Erin Schaff / Getty Images)

By Chris Agee
at 1:45pm
Print

Following a contentious confirmation hearing that included testimony his opponents described as inappropriately partisan and angry, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh wrote a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed in his defense this week.

Acknowledging that he “might have been too emotional at times” when answering questions related to the allegation that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in 1982, he said that he would prove an impartial judge if confirmed to the nation’s highest court.

After describing the type of judge he believes he has been throughout his career, Kavanaugh suggested his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee represented his personal perspective, not a judicial one.

He wrote that he was “subjected to wrongful and sometimes vicious allegations” that he vociferously denied on behalf of himself and his family, adding that his loved ones have received death threats as a result of the process.

“Against that backdrop, I testified before the Judiciary Committee last Thursday to defend my family, my good name and my lifetime of public service,” Kavanaugh wrote. “My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me.”

TRENDING: Breaking: Senate Kavanaugh Procedural Vote Results Are In, Republicans Score Key Win

Describing an “overwhelming frustration at being wrongfully accused,” he said his answers and the tone in which they were delivered were a response to the situation.

“I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been,” Kavanaugh continued. “I might have been too emotional at times.”

He admitted that his “tone was sharp” and that he said “a few things” that he should have kept to himself.

“I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad,” he wrote. “I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.”

Do you think Kavanaugh will be confirmed?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Away from the spectacle of Senate confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh promised to be the impartial justice the Supreme Court deserves.

“Going forward, you can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career: hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good,” he wrote.

Kavanaugh pledged that his public service will continue outside of court, too.

“And I will continue to contribute to our country as a coach, volunteer, and teacher,” he wrote. “Every day I will try to be the best husband, dad, and friend I can be. I will remain optimistic, on the sunrise side of the mountain. I will continue to see the day that is coming, not the day that is gone.”

His Op-Ed ended with a reiteration of his respect for the Constitution and belief that “an independent and impartial judiciary is essential to our constitutional republic.”

RELATED: Swing Vote Collins Announces Yes Vote for Kavanaugh, Sets Off Vicious Firestorm

As Kavanaugh’s confirmation remains defined by a partisan divide, his critics were unconvinced by his pledge of impartiality.

“Yes, Kav’s choice of media outlets screams independence and impartiality,” tweeted former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen. “Fox News. The Wall Street Journal editorial page. What’s next, Alex Jones’ Infowars?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Savannah Pointer

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he is still undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Alex Wong / Getty images

Key Senate Swing Vote Speaks Out on Kavanaugh Nomination – ‘Another Circus’

Chris Agee

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, left, and Jeff Flake of Arizona meet with reporters on Capitol Hill.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Flake, Collins Speak Out on Results of FBI Investigation: ‘No Additional Corroborating Information’

Molly Prince

Brett Kavanaugh TestifiesBrendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Kavanaugh’s Classmates Write Letter, Corroborate His Account of the Devil’s Triangle

Evie Fordham

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a three-term Republican in Kansas, could be defeated by a Democrat who has raised almost twice the campaign money Yoder has.Micheal Mahoney, KMBC / Twitter screen shot

Republican Congressional Incumbent in Danger of Losing to Democrat with over Twice the Funding

Hanna Bogorowski

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says Democrats are embarrassing themselves. ( Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Orrin Hatch Takes Apart Democrats’ Arguments Against Kavanaugh Piece-by-Piece: ‘The Very Definition of Bad Faith’

Savannah Pointer

Republican members of the Senate Judiciary CommitteeChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Report: Doxer Threatened To Expose Health Info of GOP Senators’ Kids If Witnesses Told Authorities

Chris Agee

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says political partisanship has no place on the Supreme Court.CNN screen shot

Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

Randy DeSoto

Sen. Jeff FlakeAlbert H. Teich / Shutterstock

Flake Announces He Will Vote Yes on Kavanaugh, But Can’t Resist Adding a Caveat

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.