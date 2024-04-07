Share
News

Kaylee Gain's School Refuses to Turn Over Records After State AG Says He Wants Alleged Attacker Charged as an Adult

 By Jack Davis  April 7, 2024 at 11:29am
Share

As Missouri teen Kaylee Gain struggles to recover from a March beating, the high school she and her alleged attacker attend is accused of refusing to release records requested by state Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Bailey is considering charging the teen as an adult, according to the Daily Mail.

Gain, 16, suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed that put her in a coma for two weeks after the March 8 incident. Gain, who is white, and her alleged attacker, who is black, are students at Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis; the attack took place about a mile from the school amid a fight between two groups of teens.

Bailey has said the incident was spawned in the school’s DEI-obsessed culture.

Trending:
Fox News Makes Major Gutfeld Announcement, Worst Possible News for Fallon, Colbert and Kimmel

Bailey said that the school district made “egregious errors” about the incident and said the district is violating the law by not promptly sharing the records he has requested.

“Instead of directing your ire at a date reference or making ad-hominem attacks, you should follow Missouri law and do so immediately,” Bailey said.

Cindy Reeds Ownsby, an attorney representing the school district, wrote in a recent email that Bailey is the problem.

Do you think the attacker should be charged as an adult?

“It is disappointing to have an attorney general that intentionally disrespects public school district administrators and elected officials by sending error-filled correspondence to intimidate and threaten their leadership,” she wrote.

Ownsby said the records would be provided by April 15.

Last week, a judge ruled that a certification hearing will be held on May 10 to determine whether the alleged attacker will be tried as an adult, according to USA Today.

County attorneys sought the delay to accumulate information on the attacker’s social and family life.

“Our position is that she should not be certified,” defense attorney Greg Smith said.

Related:
Girl Charged with Leaving Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain in Coma After Brutal Beatdown Has Something to Say to Her

“We understand that the law says that there has to be a certification hearing based on what she has been charged with. That’s non-negotiable but our position is she should not be certified. Everything is out there, about her being an honor student, she has taken AP courses, she has no history with the juvenile court. She has been the victim of bullying. There are other facts that we are going to save for court,” he said.

Video of the incident is graphic and could be disturbing for some viewers.

Gain family lawyer Bryan Kaemmerer will argue the attacker should be tried as an adult.

Kaemmerer revealed: “Kaylee is still showing signs of significant cognitive impairment during the limited conversations that she is able to have, and she tends to reiterate the same short sentences over and over. Although Kaylee seems to realize she is in hospital, she does not understand why she is there,” he said, according to the Mirror.

“Given the particularly violent nature of this assault, and also taking into account the devastating injuries that Kaylee has incurred, it is difficult to imagine a more appropriate case for a juvenile to be certified as an adult,” Kaemmerer said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Extreme Road Rage Kills 26-Year-Old Woman, Man Charged - 'He Knew What He Was Doing'
Caitlin Clark's Championship Matchup Shatters Viewership Record with 89% Surge - Even She Was Shocked by the Numbers
US Mom Could Spend Rest of Her Life in Prison After Turning Car Into 'Missile,' Killing Daughter
Massive: Transgender Athletes Banned from Women's Sports By NAIA in Major Blow to LGBT
Mexico Breaks Diplomatic Ties with Ecuador as Major Division Forms in Central America
See more...

Conversation