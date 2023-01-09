Kayleigh McEnany Announces Major News - 'Living Through Chaos By Leaning on Christ'

To say that Kayleigh McEnany has had to navigate some turbulent political times would be an understatement.

The former White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump has pretty much gone through everything the wild, dark and stormy world of politics can offer during her career.

Truly she needed something supernatural to get her through the crazy times she encountered as a part of the White House staff during the years of COVID-19 lockdowns, which was a time when American freedoms were plundered and from which it still has not fully recovered.

Then there was the election chaos of 2020, which has left many questioning the integrity of any future American elections.

Through that all, McEnany has come out of it the other side as a powerful voice in conservative circles.

In fact, her voice has been so powerful, McEnany announced that she has written a book designed to offer hope to the many Americans who are feeling disheartened and wondering if there is any hope for the future of America. This will be her third book.

McEnany posted a tweet about the upcoming release of her latest book, “Serenity in the Storm: Living through Chaos by Leaning on Christ”

The book will release on May 2nd, according to Amazon.

She also posted a video in which she gave a teaser explaining what the book is about.

Do you miss when Kayleigh McEnany was Trump's press secretary? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (3074 Votes) No: 1% (46 Votes)

I’m excited to reveal the cover of my upcoming book “Serenity in the Storm: Living through Chaos by Leaning on Christ”! Pre-order here (available wherever books are sold!): https://t.co/3Kbx4COvE8 pic.twitter.com/QJpnAEkj4Y — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 8, 2023

“Because we are living through chaos. Isn’t that true?” she asked.

Yes.

“So the whole theme of the book is, is it has been a chaotic two years,” McEnany began. “I mean, look at what Joe Biden has done from Afghanistan; it’s not all about him. This is bigger than any president. Afghanistan, Ukraine, everything going on.

“What’s happening in our schools, the division we feel, we’re all divided. It’s a tough time.

“And this is Serenity in the Storm and this shows that there is something so much bigger than politics, so much bigger than any president or political movement, and that is Jesus Christ who, as Pastor Rick Warren says, ‘He’s already written the end of the story.'” McEnany concluded.

McEnany is presently enjoying the opportunity to co-host the Fox News show “Outnumbered.”

She’s been doing that alongside Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno, to much success ratings-wise.

According to USA Today, Fox News Media CEO, Suzanne Scott, said she believed, “Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to ‘Outnumbered’ — we are delighted to welcome her back to Fox News where she began her media career.”

McEnany has also served as the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, the White House Office of Media Affairs during former President George W. Bush’s administration,

and got her start in politics as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam (R-FL), according to Fox News.

Prior to her time serving in the White House, McEnany was also a political analyst at CNN.

McEnany’s previous books were entitled, “The New American Revolution: The Making of a Populist Movement,” and “For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey through the White House and Beyond.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.